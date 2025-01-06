NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.82
-8.66
-18.9
-20.45
Depreciation
-9.11
-8.92
-8.9
-8.92
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
9.28
6.98
-8.75
-0.73
Other operating items
Operating
-9.65
-10.6
-36.56
-30.11
Capital expenditure
1.84
0.3
9.18
0.73
Free cash flow
-7.81
-10.3
-27.37
-29.38
Equity raised
6.95
-2.68
36.62
40.96
Investing
0
0
1.05
0
Financing
93.83
102.65
113.87
149.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
92.96
89.66
124.17
161.51
