NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.04
(-4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

NRB Indl Bearing FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.82

-8.66

-18.9

-20.45

Depreciation

-9.11

-8.92

-8.9

-8.92

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9.28

6.98

-8.75

-0.73

Other operating items

Operating

-9.65

-10.6

-36.56

-30.11

Capital expenditure

1.84

0.3

9.18

0.73

Free cash flow

-7.81

-10.3

-27.37

-29.38

Equity raised

6.95

-2.68

36.62

40.96

Investing

0

0

1.05

0

Financing

93.83

102.65

113.87

149.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

92.96

89.66

124.17

161.51

