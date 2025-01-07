Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69.44
56.4
41.68
44.09
yoy growth (%)
23.1
35.3
-5.45
11.35
Raw materials
-27.91
-23.34
-14.07
-18.21
As % of sales
40.2
41.38
33.75
41.31
Employee costs
-15.93
-13.29
-16.22
-15.64
As % of sales
22.94
23.56
38.91
35.47
Other costs
-19.75
-13.7
-15.05
-14.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.44
24.29
36.11
33.21
Operating profit
5.83
6.06
-3.66
-4.41
OPM
8.4
10.74
-8.78
-10
Depreciation
-9.11
-8.92
-8.9
-8.92
Interest expense
-7.83
-7.15
-7.85
-8.55
Other income
1.28
1.34
1.52
1.43
Profit before tax
-9.82
-8.66
-18.9
-20.45
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.82
-8.66
-18.9
-20.45
Exceptional items
0
12.88
0
0
Net profit
-9.82
4.22
-18.9
-20.45
yoy growth (%)
-332.75
-122.32
-7.58
4.04
NPM
-14.14
7.48
-45.34
-46.39
