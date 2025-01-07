iifl-logo-icon 1
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.44
(1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

69.44

56.4

41.68

44.09

yoy growth (%)

23.1

35.3

-5.45

11.35

Raw materials

-27.91

-23.34

-14.07

-18.21

As % of sales

40.2

41.38

33.75

41.31

Employee costs

-15.93

-13.29

-16.22

-15.64

As % of sales

22.94

23.56

38.91

35.47

Other costs

-19.75

-13.7

-15.05

-14.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.44

24.29

36.11

33.21

Operating profit

5.83

6.06

-3.66

-4.41

OPM

8.4

10.74

-8.78

-10

Depreciation

-9.11

-8.92

-8.9

-8.92

Interest expense

-7.83

-7.15

-7.85

-8.55

Other income

1.28

1.34

1.52

1.43

Profit before tax

-9.82

-8.66

-18.9

-20.45

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.82

-8.66

-18.9

-20.45

Exceptional items

0

12.88

0

0

Net profit

-9.82

4.22

-18.9

-20.45

yoy growth (%)

-332.75

-122.32

-7.58

4.04

NPM

-14.14

7.48

-45.34

-46.39

