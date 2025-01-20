iifl-logo-icon 1
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Key Ratios

22.89
(0.88%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:37:52 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.1

35.3

-5.45

11.35

Op profit growth

-3.69

-265.51

-16.99

-10.16

EBIT growth

31.6

-86.31

-7.16

-6.02

Net profit growth

-353.92

-120.58

-5.6

2.85

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.4

10.74

-8.78

-10

EBIT margin

-2.86

-2.68

-26.5

-26.98

Net profit margin

-14.53

7.04

-46.31

-46.39

RoCE

-1.91

-1.45

-9.47

-9.06

RoNW

-6.59

2.76

-19.04

-46.89

RoA

-2.42

0.95

-4.14

-3.89

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.05

1.74

-7.8

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.92

-2.04

-11.64

-12.12

Book value per share

14.79

16.79

12.89

8.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.62

11.1

-0.83

0

P/CEPS

-3.38

-9.47

-0.55

-1.57

P/B

-7.1

42.97

-4.35

13.14

EV/EBIDTA

18.02

14.14

-41.37

-51.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.01

71.62

75.47

85.25

Inventory days

112.82

134.58

167.26

158.22

Creditor days

-109.37

-134.01

-115.49

-98.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.25

0.21

1.4

1.39

Net debt / equity

1.76

1.42

2.33

5.42

Net debt / op. profit

10.83

9.54

-19.89

-23.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-40.2

-41.38

-33.75

-41.31

Employee costs

-22.94

-23.56

-38.91

-35.47

Other costs

-28.44

-24.29

-36.11

-33.21

