NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
68.91
64.05
4.85
4.85
Preference Capital
63.65
53.33
45.02
39.61
Reserves
-105.17
-77.57
-9.14
0.86
Net Worth
27.39
39.81
40.73
45.32
Minority Interest
Debt
50.96
58.62
69.15
62.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
78.35
98.43
109.88
107.46
Fixed Assets
59.15
67.48
75.92
82.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.62
25.08
22.82
14.99
Inventories
25.85
24.96
21.12
21.81
Inventory Days
111
141.12
Sundry Debtors
12.68
18.91
16.96
15.01
Debtor Days
89.14
97.12
Other Current Assets
7.85
6.17
4.2
3.66
Sundry Creditors
-27.94
-22.48
-17.01
-21.11
Creditor Days
89.4
136.59
Other Current Liabilities
-4.82
-2.48
-2.45
-4.38
Cash
0.34
0.62
5.9
4.26
Total Assets
78.36
98.43
109.89
107.47
