NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Quarterly Results

24.44
(1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:48 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

16.36

14.42

18.65

17.98

19.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.36

14.42

18.65

17.98

19.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.54

0.28

0.43

0.67

0.29

Total Income

16.9

14.7

19.08

18.65

19.32

Total Expenditure

19.02

17.48

22.24

19.88

19.9

PBIDT

-2.12

-2.78

-3.16

-1.23

-0.59

Interest

3.03

3

2.77

2.78

3.13

PBDT

-5.15

-5.78

-5.92

-4.01

-3.71

Depreciation

2.32

2.29

1.43

2.32

2.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.48

-8.07

-7.36

-6.33

-6.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.37

-8.03

-7.28

-6.32

-6.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.37

-8.03

-7.28

-6.32

-6.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.04

-3.31

-3.01

-2.61

-2.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.85

4.85

4.85

4.85

4.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-12.95

-19.27

-16.94

-6.84

-3.1

PBDTM(%)

-31.47

-40.08

-31.74

-22.3

-19.49

PATM(%)

-45.72

-55.96

-39.46

-35.2

-31.68

