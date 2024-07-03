NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
16.36
14.42
18.65
17.98
19.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.36
14.42
18.65
17.98
19.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.54
0.28
0.43
0.67
0.29
Total Income
16.9
14.7
19.08
18.65
19.32
Total Expenditure
19.02
17.48
22.24
19.88
19.9
PBIDT
-2.12
-2.78
-3.16
-1.23
-0.59
Interest
3.03
3
2.77
2.78
3.13
PBDT
-5.15
-5.78
-5.92
-4.01
-3.71
Depreciation
2.32
2.29
1.43
2.32
2.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.48
-8.07
-7.36
-6.33
-6.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.37
-8.03
-7.28
-6.32
-6.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.37
-8.03
-7.28
-6.32
-6.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.04
-3.31
-3.01
-2.61
-2.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.85
4.85
4.85
4.85
4.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-12.95
-19.27
-16.94
-6.84
-3.1
PBDTM(%)
-31.47
-40.08
-31.74
-22.3
-19.49
PATM(%)
-45.72
-55.96
-39.46
-35.2
-31.68
