Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th October, 2024 Intimation of appointment of additional director under category of Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 We write to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter and Three Month ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. S R B C and Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 5th July 2024 inter alia: a) To issue a guarantee to the bank in connection with various facilities availed by NRB-IBC Bearings Private Limited and NIBL-Korta Engineering Private Limited - Associate Companies. b) Any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. The above intimation will also be uploaded on the Companys website at https://www.nrbindustrialbearings.com Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 5, 2024, has inter-alia approved the following: a) To issue a guarantee to the bank in connection with various facilities availed by NRB-IBC Bearings Private Limited and NIBL-Korta Engineering Private Limited, the Associate Companies. b) Any other matters with the permission of the Chairman (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 21, 2024,. Pursuant to regulation 30 please find attached Approved standalone and consolidated financial Result of The Company. Intimation of Appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th March 2024 to consider and approve the Availment of loan from Bank/Financial Institution Appointment of Dr Naresh Warrier as a Chief Operating Officer of the Company and any other business with the permission of chair shall be approved. We write to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Friday, 29th March, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the Availment of Loan and Appointment of Dr Naresh Warrier as a Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Revision of Outcome for the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, Friday 29th march,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024