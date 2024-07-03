Summary

SKP Bearing Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. S K P Bearing Industries pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated November 21, 1991. M/s. S K P Bearing Industries was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company SKP Bearing Industries Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed toSKP Bearing Industries Limited dated February 15, 2022 vide certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is involved in the business of manufacturing and exporting of needle rollers, cylindrical rollers, pins and steel balls, by supplying them to reputable bearing manufacturers and OEMs in the domestic market and exporting them to global customers. The Company also engaged in the business of generating, distributing, supply, accumulation and sale of electricity from solar and wind energy. The Company has the potential to supply the best products at most competitive prices in the market. It is an exporter of rolling elements which cater the requirements of international customers in Brazil, Argentina, UAE, etc. Apart from this, the Company supply these rolling elements across India to reputed bearing manufactures and OEMs in domestic market in diverse industries such as textile, automobile, electronics and other sectors. The C

