SKP Bearing Industries Ltd Share Price

250.5
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open251.1
  • Day's High256.35
  • 52 Wk High344.95
  • Prev. Close256.5
  • Day's Low250.5
  • 52 Wk Low 190
  • Turnover (lac)58.86
  • P/E31.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)415.83
  • Div. Yield0.43
No Records Found

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

251.1

Prev. Close

256.5

Turnover(Lac.)

58.86

Day's High

256.35

Day's Low

250.5

52 Week's High

344.95

52 Week's Low

190

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

415.83

P/E

31.75

EPS

8.08

Divi. Yield

0.43

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.1

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:14 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.46%

Non-Promoter- 1.54%

Institutions: 1.54%

Non-Institutions: 23.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

16.6

16.6

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

36.34

24.59

3.64

Net Worth

52.94

41.19

18.64

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

51.66

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

51.66

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.26

View Annually Results

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,001.05

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,520.55

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd

NIBL

25.22

062.98-7.48016.36-21.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SKP Bearing Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Shrinand Kamlakar Palshikar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sangita Shrinand Palshikar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajeev Vinayak Lokare

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kishorbhai Chhanalal Parikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SKP Bearing Industries Ltd

Summary

SKP Bearing Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. S K P Bearing Industries pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated November 21, 1991. M/s. S K P Bearing Industries was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company SKP Bearing Industries Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed toSKP Bearing Industries Limited dated February 15, 2022 vide certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is involved in the business of manufacturing and exporting of needle rollers, cylindrical rollers, pins and steel balls, by supplying them to reputable bearing manufacturers and OEMs in the domestic market and exporting them to global customers. The Company also engaged in the business of generating, distributing, supply, accumulation and sale of electricity from solar and wind energy. The Company has the potential to supply the best products at most competitive prices in the market. It is an exporter of rolling elements which cater the requirements of international customers in Brazil, Argentina, UAE, etc. Apart from this, the Company supply these rolling elements across India to reputed bearing manufactures and OEMs in domestic market in diverse industries such as textile, automobile, electronics and other sectors. The C
Company FAQs

What is the SKP Bearing Industries Ltd share price today?

The SKP Bearing Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd is ₹415.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd is 31.75 and 8.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKP Bearing Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd is ₹190 and ₹344.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd?

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 52.41%, 1 Year at 17.47%, 6 Month at 13.60%, 3 Month at 13.80% and 1 Month at 11.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.49 %
Institutions - 1.34 %
Public - 25.17 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

