Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBearings
Open₹251.1
Prev. Close₹256.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹58.86
Day's High₹256.35
Day's Low₹250.5
52 Week's High₹344.95
52 Week's Low₹190
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)415.83
P/E31.75
EPS8.08
Divi. Yield0.43
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.6
16.6
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
36.34
24.59
3.64
Net Worth
52.94
41.19
18.64
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
51.66
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
51.66
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,001.05
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,520.55
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
NIBL
25.22
|0
|62.98
|-7.48
|0
|16.36
|-21.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Shrinand Kamlakar Palshikar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sangita Shrinand Palshikar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajeev Vinayak Lokare
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kishorbhai Chhanalal Parikh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SKP Bearing Industries Ltd
Summary
SKP Bearing Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. S K P Bearing Industries pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated November 21, 1991. M/s. S K P Bearing Industries was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company SKP Bearing Industries Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed toSKP Bearing Industries Limited dated February 15, 2022 vide certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is involved in the business of manufacturing and exporting of needle rollers, cylindrical rollers, pins and steel balls, by supplying them to reputable bearing manufacturers and OEMs in the domestic market and exporting them to global customers. The Company also engaged in the business of generating, distributing, supply, accumulation and sale of electricity from solar and wind energy. The Company has the potential to supply the best products at most competitive prices in the market. It is an exporter of rolling elements which cater the requirements of international customers in Brazil, Argentina, UAE, etc. Apart from this, the Company supply these rolling elements across India to reputed bearing manufactures and OEMs in domestic market in diverse industries such as textile, automobile, electronics and other sectors. The C
Read More
The SKP Bearing Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd is ₹415.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd is 31.75 and 8.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKP Bearing Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd is ₹190 and ₹344.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SKP Bearing Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 52.41%, 1 Year at 17.47%, 6 Month at 13.60%, 3 Month at 13.80% and 1 Month at 11.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.