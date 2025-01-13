SKP Bearing Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.6
16.6
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
36.34
24.59
3.64
Net Worth
52.94
41.19
18.64
Minority Interest
Debt
25.21
4
19.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.95
0.41
0.09
Total Liabilities
79.1
45.6
38.08
Fixed Assets
50.31
29.2
20.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.58
0.35
1.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
28.19
16.03
15.63
Inventories
7.95
5.27
4.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.05
10.98
10.88
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.27
6.78
2.97
Sundry Creditors
-4.58
-1.85
-0.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.5
-5.15
-1.75
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.28
Total Assets
79.09
45.61
38.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.