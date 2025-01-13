iifl-logo-icon 1
SKP Bearing Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

249.95
(1.56%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:07:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

16.6

16.6

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

36.34

24.59

3.64

Net Worth

52.94

41.19

18.64

Minority Interest

Debt

25.21

4

19.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.95

0.41

0.09

Total Liabilities

79.1

45.6

38.08

Fixed Assets

50.31

29.2

20.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.58

0.35

1.63

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

28.19

16.03

15.63

Inventories

7.95

5.27

4.43

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.05

10.98

10.88

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16.27

6.78

2.97

Sundry Creditors

-4.58

-1.85

-0.9

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.5

-5.15

-1.75

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.28

Total Assets

79.09

45.61

38.08

