SKP Bearing Industries Ltd Summary

SKP Bearing Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. S K P Bearing Industries pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated November 21, 1991. M/s. S K P Bearing Industries was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company SKP Bearing Industries Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed toSKP Bearing Industries Limited dated February 15, 2022 vide certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is involved in the business of manufacturing and exporting of needle rollers, cylindrical rollers, pins and steel balls, by supplying them to reputable bearing manufacturers and OEMs in the domestic market and exporting them to global customers. The Company also engaged in the business of generating, distributing, supply, accumulation and sale of electricity from solar and wind energy. The Company has the potential to supply the best products at most competitive prices in the market. It is an exporter of rolling elements which cater the requirements of international customers in Brazil, Argentina, UAE, etc. Apart from this, the Company supply these rolling elements across India to reputed bearing manufactures and OEMs in domestic market in diverse industries such as textile, automobile, electronics and other sectors. The Company has ventured into power generation business by installing wind mill in year 2012-2013 at Survey No. 646, Village Seth Vadala, Taluka: Jamjodhpur, Jamnagar Forest Division, Gujarat with a commissioned capacity of 0.80 MW and is currently used for captive consumption. The Company set up a solar plant in Agar District of Madhya Pradesh with commissioned capacity of 0.63 MW in 2014. It further set up a wind mill at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh by installing wind turbine generator and commissioned capacity of 1.5MW in 2015. The Company currently has a manufacturing unit located at Survey No. 2127, Mulchand Road, Wadhwan-363030, Surendranagar, Gujarat, having a total area of approximately 16,160 sq. mtrs. The plant has good transport connectivity and also being coastal state, the Company is close to some major/popular sea ports like Kandla Port and Mundra Sea Port. This facility has machineries installed for manufacturing of rollers for 600 million pcs, and manufacturing of balls for 480 tons. The products are manufactured with advanced technology as well. The Company supply corrosion-free rollers, and provide custom make pins as per customer drawing.The principal raw materials used by Company to manufacture needle rollers, cylindrical rollers, pins, balls are bearing steel wire rods and coil. The key suppliers are Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd, etc. The Company import raw materials from France, China, South Korea, Japan, etc. It use raw materials like ENAD, Stainless Steel and other raw material specified by customers.The Company is an IATF certified organization, and manufacture, export or supply rollers as per the need and demand of various companies. Its products are designed by experts and made as per specific specifications offered by the clients. In 2020, the Company was recognized for Quality Management System with IATF 16949 Standard for manufacturing of Needle rollers, cylindrical rollers, Steel balls and pins by TV SD Management Service GmbH, Munich, Germany.The Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 44,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 30.8 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 16,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 11.2 Crore and 28,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 19.6 Crore through Offer for Sale in July, 2022.