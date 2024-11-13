|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|SKP BEARING INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Skp Bearing Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend. Skp Bearing Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024. for standalone and consolidated financial result and others. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
