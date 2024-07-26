|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Skp Bearing Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 14, 2024 The Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from August 08th2024 to August 14th2024 (Both days inclusive) for the said AGM of the Company (As Per Nse Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) Skp Bearing Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)
