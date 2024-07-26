|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|22 Jul 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|The Register of Member and Share Transfer books will emain closed from 08th August 2024 to 14th August 024 (Both days inclusive The Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from August 08th2024 to August 14th2024 (Both days inclusive) for the said AGM of the Company (As Per Nse Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.