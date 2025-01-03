Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Asian Paints Ltd
2335.95
|-7.30
|-0.31
|224063.81
|48.99
Berger Paints India Ltd
457.85
|0.45
|0.10
|53377.58
|54.46
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
261.9
|-0.65
|-0.25
|21172.15
|33
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
3500.05
|-46.80
|-1.32
|15939.34
|37.19
Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd
3.2
|-0.15
|-4.48
|11.98
|0
Shalimar Paints Ltd
128.89
|4.20
|3.37
|1078.95
|0
Indigo Paints Ltd
1395.75
|-15.55
|-1.10
|6648.61
|47.45
MCON Rasayan India Ltd
199.5
|-5.45
|-2.66
|146.09
|67.42
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
