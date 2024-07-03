Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaints/Varnish
Open₹196
Prev. Close₹199.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.33
Day's High₹196
Day's Low₹190
52 Week's High₹244.35
52 Week's Low₹105.35
Book Value₹43.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)139.5
P/E65.63
EPS3.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.3
6.3
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.35
7.07
0.9
0.28
Net Worth
15.65
13.37
2.4
1.78
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,335.95
|48.8
|2,23,900.74
|602.31
|1.43
|6,840.6
|185
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
457.85
|54.49
|53,365.92
|228.98
|0.76
|2,430.7
|44.03
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
261.9
|32.89
|21,164.07
|130.16
|1.43
|1,863.77
|70.84
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,500.05
|36.63
|15,935.47
|97.9
|2.14
|982.3
|312.65
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,395.75
|46.92
|6,653.14
|24.12
|0.25
|288.55
|199.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahesh Ravji Bhanushali
Director
Puja Mahesh Bhanushali
Whole-time Director
Chetan Ravji Bhanushali
Whole-time Director
Nandan Dilip Pradhan
Independent Director
Tapas Bimal Majumdar
Independent Director
Dilip Mangilal Jain
Independent Director
Dhara Haresh Thakkar
Independent Director
Sonal Alok Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kunal Ashok Borkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MCON Rasayan India Ltd
Summary
MCON Rasayan India Ltd was originally incorporated as MCON Rasayan Private Limited at Mumbai, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2016, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, name of Company was changed to MCON Rasayan India Private Limited on October 17, 2022. Further, name of the Company changed to MCON Rasayan India Limited, and consequent upon Conversion from Private to Public Company, on October 18, 2022, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change in name was issued by the RoC on December 12, 2022. The Company is into the business of manufacturing, marketing and selling of modern building materials and construction chemicals with more than 80 products which includes a range of construction materials and construction chemicals in both powder and liquid forms. The powder products such as ready mix plaster, tile adhesives, block adhesives, wall putty, micro concrete & polymer mortar, engineering non shrink grouts and floor hardeners are widely used in the building construction segment. Their liquid portfolio having products such as polyurethane (PU) based liquid membrane, bonding agents, paints, anti-corrosive coatings, concrete admixtures and curing compounds accordingly are marketed and sold under the MCON brand.The Company has 2 manufacturing plants in Valsad and Navsari, in Gujarat. Their first plant in Valsad, mainly manufactures admixtures, wall putty, tile adhesives, paints, concrete repair systems and waterproofing systems and has
The MCON Rasayan India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹190.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MCON Rasayan India Ltd is ₹139.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MCON Rasayan India Ltd is 65.63 and 4.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MCON Rasayan India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MCON Rasayan India Ltd is ₹105.35 and ₹244.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MCON Rasayan India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 27.15%, 6 Month at -14.29%, 3 Month at 30.91% and 1 Month at 27.56%.
