Summary

MCON Rasayan India Ltd was originally incorporated as MCON Rasayan Private Limited at Mumbai, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2016, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, name of Company was changed to MCON Rasayan India Private Limited on October 17, 2022. Further, name of the Company changed to MCON Rasayan India Limited, and consequent upon Conversion from Private to Public Company, on October 18, 2022, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change in name was issued by the RoC on December 12, 2022. The Company is into the business of manufacturing, marketing and selling of modern building materials and construction chemicals with more than 80 products which includes a range of construction materials and construction chemicals in both powder and liquid forms. The powder products such as ready mix plaster, tile adhesives, block adhesives, wall putty, micro concrete & polymer mortar, engineering non shrink grouts and floor hardeners are widely used in the building construction segment. Their liquid portfolio having products such as polyurethane (PU) based liquid membrane, bonding agents, paints, anti-corrosive coatings, concrete admixtures and curing compounds accordingly are marketed and sold under the MCON brand.The Company has 2 manufacturing plants in Valsad and Navsari, in Gujarat. Their first plant in Valsad, mainly manufactures admixtures, wall putty, tile adhesives, paints, concrete repair systems and waterproofing systems and has

