MCON Rasayan India Ltd Share Price

190.5
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open196
  • Day's High196
  • 52 Wk High244.35
  • Prev. Close199.5
  • Day's Low190
  • 52 Wk Low 105.35
  • Turnover (lac)13.33
  • P/E65.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.23
  • EPS3.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)139.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

MCON Rasayan India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paints/Varnish

Open

196

Prev. Close

199.5

Turnover(Lac.)

13.33

Day's High

196

Day's Low

190

52 Week's High

244.35

52 Week's Low

105.35

Book Value

43.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

139.5

P/E

65.63

EPS

3.04

Divi. Yield

0

MCON Rasayan India Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

MCON Rasayan India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MCON Rasayan India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.64%

Non-Promoter- 1.50%

Institutions: 1.50%

Non-Institutions: 31.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MCON Rasayan India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.3

6.3

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.35

7.07

0.9

0.28

Net Worth

15.65

13.37

2.4

1.78

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

MCON Rasayan India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,335.95

48.82,23,900.74602.311.436,840.6185

Berger Paints India Ltd

BERGEPAINT

457.85

54.4953,365.92228.980.762,430.744.03

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANSAINER

261.9

32.8921,164.07130.161.431,863.7770.84

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

AKZOINDIA

3,500.05

36.6315,935.4797.92.14982.3312.65

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDIGOPNTS

1,395.75

46.926,653.1424.120.25288.55199.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MCON Rasayan India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahesh Ravji Bhanushali

Director

Puja Mahesh Bhanushali

Whole-time Director

Chetan Ravji Bhanushali

Whole-time Director

Nandan Dilip Pradhan

Independent Director

Tapas Bimal Majumdar

Independent Director

Dilip Mangilal Jain

Independent Director

Dhara Haresh Thakkar

Independent Director

Sonal Alok Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kunal Ashok Borkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MCON Rasayan India Ltd

Summary

MCON Rasayan India Ltd was originally incorporated as MCON Rasayan Private Limited at Mumbai, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2016, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, name of Company was changed to MCON Rasayan India Private Limited on October 17, 2022. Further, name of the Company changed to MCON Rasayan India Limited, and consequent upon Conversion from Private to Public Company, on October 18, 2022, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change in name was issued by the RoC on December 12, 2022. The Company is into the business of manufacturing, marketing and selling of modern building materials and construction chemicals with more than 80 products which includes a range of construction materials and construction chemicals in both powder and liquid forms. The powder products such as ready mix plaster, tile adhesives, block adhesives, wall putty, micro concrete & polymer mortar, engineering non shrink grouts and floor hardeners are widely used in the building construction segment. Their liquid portfolio having products such as polyurethane (PU) based liquid membrane, bonding agents, paints, anti-corrosive coatings, concrete admixtures and curing compounds accordingly are marketed and sold under the MCON brand.The Company has 2 manufacturing plants in Valsad and Navsari, in Gujarat. Their first plant in Valsad, mainly manufactures admixtures, wall putty, tile adhesives, paints, concrete repair systems and waterproofing systems and has
Company FAQs

What is the MCON Rasayan India Ltd share price today?

The MCON Rasayan India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹190.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of MCON Rasayan India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MCON Rasayan India Ltd is ₹139.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MCON Rasayan India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MCON Rasayan India Ltd is 65.63 and 4.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MCON Rasayan India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MCON Rasayan India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MCON Rasayan India Ltd is ₹105.35 and ₹244.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MCON Rasayan India Ltd?

MCON Rasayan India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 27.15%, 6 Month at -14.29%, 3 Month at 30.91% and 1 Month at 27.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MCON Rasayan India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MCON Rasayan India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.65 %
Institutions - 1.51 %
Public - 31.85 %

