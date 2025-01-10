MCON Rasayan India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.3
6.3
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.35
7.07
0.9
0.28
Net Worth
15.65
13.37
2.4
1.78
Minority Interest
Debt
15.96
8.47
7.4
3.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.63
21.84
9.8
5.25
Fixed Assets
15.22
6.81
2.51
1.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.16
0.05
0.08
Networking Capital
15.73
14.6
7.17
3.82
Inventories
11.21
6.56
4.33
2.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.04
10.27
5.16
3.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.46
6.23
2.31
0.87
Sundry Creditors
-11.99
-7
-3.91
-2.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.99
-1.46
-0.72
-0.52
Cash
0.7
0.28
0.09
0.05
Total Assets
31.65
21.85
9.82
5.24
