MCON Rasayan India Ltd Balance Sheet

198
(-0.50%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.3

6.3

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.35

7.07

0.9

0.28

Net Worth

15.65

13.37

2.4

1.78

Minority Interest

Debt

15.96

8.47

7.4

3.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.63

21.84

9.8

5.25

Fixed Assets

15.22

6.81

2.51

1.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.16

0.05

0.08

Networking Capital

15.73

14.6

7.17

3.82

Inventories

11.21

6.56

4.33

2.41

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

17.04

10.27

5.16

3.61

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.46

6.23

2.31

0.87

Sundry Creditors

-11.99

-7

-3.91

-2.55

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.99

-1.46

-0.72

-0.52

Cash

0.7

0.28

0.09

0.05

Total Assets

31.65

21.85

9.82

5.24

