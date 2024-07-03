iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shalimar Paints Ltd Share Price

124.25
(-3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:35 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130.4
  • Day's High130.6
  • 52 Wk High224.15
  • Prev. Close128.89
  • Day's Low124.1
  • 52 Wk Low 97
  • Turnover (lac)59.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value26.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,040.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shalimar Paints Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paints/Varnish

Open

130.4

Prev. Close

128.89

Turnover(Lac.)

59.23

Day's High

130.6

Day's Low

124.1

52 Week's High

224.15

52 Week's Low

97

Book Value

26.52

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,040.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shalimar Paints Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shalimar Paints Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shalimar Paints Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 24.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shalimar Paints Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.74

54.19

14.44

10.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

360.62

282.44

320.4

196.13

Net Worth

377.36

336.63

334.84

206.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

325.56

343.85

271.18

349.78

yoy growth (%)

-5.31

26.79

-22.46

-13.19

Raw materials

-222.69

-232.27

-206.19

-243.59

As % of sales

68.4

67.55

76.03

69.64

Employee costs

-36.7

-48.67

-39.4

-35.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.41

-62.79

-67.07

-14.97

Depreciation

-13.3

-10.83

-7.86

-8.12

Tax paid

-26.08

17.97

21.65

5.36

Working capital

-4.21

-11.15

-64.13

13.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.31

26.79

-22.46

-13.19

Op profit growth

-110.86

-1.95

-352.74

-55.03

EBIT growth

-95.04

4.35

-641.57

-71.28

Net profit growth

30.68

-16.6

372.47

-282.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

534.91

483.81

358.19

325.56

343.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

534.91

483.81

358.19

325.56

343.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.12

7.21

4.54

6.94

15.13

View Annually Results

Shalimar Paints Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,335.95

48.82,23,900.74602.311.436,840.6185

Berger Paints India Ltd

BERGEPAINT

457.85

54.4953,365.92228.980.762,430.744.03

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANSAINER

261.9

32.8921,164.07130.161.431,863.7770.84

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

AKZOINDIA

3,500.05

36.6315,935.4797.92.14982.3312.65

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDIGOPNTS

1,395.75

46.926,653.1424.120.25288.55199.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shalimar Paints Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

VIJAY KUMAR SHARMA

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajeev Oberoi

Independent Director

SANJIV GARG

Non Executive Director

Souvik Pulakesh Sengupta

Independent Director

Shan Jain

Independent Director

Atul R Desai

Non Executive Director

Aaditya Sharda

Whole-time Director

Venugopal Chetlur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shalimar Paints Ltd

Summary

Shalimar Paints Limited, established on December 16, 1902 is engaged in manufacturing and selling of decorative paints and industrial coatings. The Company currently has 3 manufacturing facilities, one each at Chennai, Nashik and Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh). It has a wide distribution network, 38 sales depots, and 3 regional distribution centers across all four zones in India. Apart from India, the Company catered to consumers from Nepal, UAE, Bhutan and Seychelles.Courtalds Coatings, UK was the holding Company and it holds majority shareholding through its subsidiary International Paint Company, UK. It became a private limited company in 1956 and later on in 1961, it was converted into a public limited company. The company acquired its present name in 1963. Courtalds slowly started disinvesting since 1978 and finally in 1989, it fully disinvested its stake and maintained only its technical and marketing collaboration with the Indian company till 1994. The Courtalds stake was acquired by G Jhunjhunwala, a HongKong based NRI (20%) and the Delhi-based O P Jindal group (42%).The company has three product segments - industrial, marine and architectural paint segments. It also manufactures varnishes, resins, etc. The company has two manufacturing units one at Howrah, West Bengal and the other at Nashik, Maharashtra. 90% of its raw materials are obtained from Kerala Mining and Materials (KMML).The company diversified in 1993 into aviation coatings. It also launched a premium range
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shalimar Paints Ltd share price today?

The Shalimar Paints Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Paints Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalimar Paints Ltd is ₹1040.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shalimar Paints Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shalimar Paints Ltd is 0 and 4.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shalimar Paints Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalimar Paints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalimar Paints Ltd is ₹97 and ₹224.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shalimar Paints Ltd?

Shalimar Paints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.76%, 3 Years at 4.28%, 1 Year at -28.25%, 6 Month at -8.01%, 3 Month at -5.10% and 1 Month at 20.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shalimar Paints Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shalimar Paints Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.73 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 24.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shalimar Paints Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.