SectorPaints/Varnish
Open₹130.4
Prev. Close₹128.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.23
Day's High₹130.6
Day's Low₹124.1
52 Week's High₹224.15
52 Week's Low₹97
Book Value₹26.52
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,040.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.74
54.19
14.44
10.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
360.62
282.44
320.4
196.13
Net Worth
377.36
336.63
334.84
206.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
325.56
343.85
271.18
349.78
yoy growth (%)
-5.31
26.79
-22.46
-13.19
Raw materials
-222.69
-232.27
-206.19
-243.59
As % of sales
68.4
67.55
76.03
69.64
Employee costs
-36.7
-48.67
-39.4
-35.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.41
-62.79
-67.07
-14.97
Depreciation
-13.3
-10.83
-7.86
-8.12
Tax paid
-26.08
17.97
21.65
5.36
Working capital
-4.21
-11.15
-64.13
13.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.31
26.79
-22.46
-13.19
Op profit growth
-110.86
-1.95
-352.74
-55.03
EBIT growth
-95.04
4.35
-641.57
-71.28
Net profit growth
30.68
-16.6
372.47
-282.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
534.91
483.81
358.19
325.56
343.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
534.91
483.81
358.19
325.56
343.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.12
7.21
4.54
6.94
15.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,335.95
|48.8
|2,23,900.74
|602.31
|1.43
|6,840.6
|185
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
457.85
|54.49
|53,365.92
|228.98
|0.76
|2,430.7
|44.03
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
261.9
|32.89
|21,164.07
|130.16
|1.43
|1,863.77
|70.84
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,500.05
|36.63
|15,935.47
|97.9
|2.14
|982.3
|312.65
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,395.75
|46.92
|6,653.14
|24.12
|0.25
|288.55
|199.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
VIJAY KUMAR SHARMA
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajeev Oberoi
Independent Director
SANJIV GARG
Non Executive Director
Souvik Pulakesh Sengupta
Independent Director
Shan Jain
Independent Director
Atul R Desai
Non Executive Director
Aaditya Sharda
Whole-time Director
Venugopal Chetlur
Reports by Shalimar Paints Ltd
Summary
Shalimar Paints Limited, established on December 16, 1902 is engaged in manufacturing and selling of decorative paints and industrial coatings. The Company currently has 3 manufacturing facilities, one each at Chennai, Nashik and Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh). It has a wide distribution network, 38 sales depots, and 3 regional distribution centers across all four zones in India. Apart from India, the Company catered to consumers from Nepal, UAE, Bhutan and Seychelles.Courtalds Coatings, UK was the holding Company and it holds majority shareholding through its subsidiary International Paint Company, UK. It became a private limited company in 1956 and later on in 1961, it was converted into a public limited company. The company acquired its present name in 1963. Courtalds slowly started disinvesting since 1978 and finally in 1989, it fully disinvested its stake and maintained only its technical and marketing collaboration with the Indian company till 1994. The Courtalds stake was acquired by G Jhunjhunwala, a HongKong based NRI (20%) and the Delhi-based O P Jindal group (42%).The company has three product segments - industrial, marine and architectural paint segments. It also manufactures varnishes, resins, etc. The company has two manufacturing units one at Howrah, West Bengal and the other at Nashik, Maharashtra. 90% of its raw materials are obtained from Kerala Mining and Materials (KMML).The company diversified in 1993 into aviation coatings. It also launched a premium range
Read More
The Shalimar Paints Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalimar Paints Ltd is ₹1040.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shalimar Paints Ltd is 0 and 4.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalimar Paints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalimar Paints Ltd is ₹97 and ₹224.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shalimar Paints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.76%, 3 Years at 4.28%, 1 Year at -28.25%, 6 Month at -8.01%, 3 Month at -5.10% and 1 Month at 20.93%.
