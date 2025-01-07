iifl-logo-icon 1
Shalimar Paints Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

126.1
(1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:29:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

325.56

343.85

271.18

349.78

yoy growth (%)

-5.31

26.79

-22.46

-13.19

Raw materials

-222.69

-232.27

-206.19

-243.59

As % of sales

68.4

67.55

76.03

69.64

Employee costs

-36.7

-48.67

-39.4

-35.32

As % of sales

11.27

14.15

14.53

10.09

Other costs

-62.51

-96.41

-59.77

-57.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.2

28.04

22.04

16.39

Operating profit

3.64

-33.52

-34.19

13.52

OPM

1.11

-9.74

-12.6

3.86

Depreciation

-13.3

-10.83

-7.86

-8.12

Interest expense

-19.28

-19.85

-25.91

-22.57

Other income

7.53

1.41

0.9

2.19

Profit before tax

-21.41

-62.79

-67.07

-14.97

Taxes

-26.08

17.97

21.65

5.36

Tax rate

121.78

-28.61

-32.28

-35.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-47.49

-44.82

-45.41

-9.61

Exceptional items

-2

6.94

0

0

Net profit

-49.49

-37.87

-45.41

-9.61

yoy growth (%)

30.68

-16.6

372.47

-282.21

NPM

-15.2

-11.01

-16.74

-2.74

