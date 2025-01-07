Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
325.56
343.85
271.18
349.78
yoy growth (%)
-5.31
26.79
-22.46
-13.19
Raw materials
-222.69
-232.27
-206.19
-243.59
As % of sales
68.4
67.55
76.03
69.64
Employee costs
-36.7
-48.67
-39.4
-35.32
As % of sales
11.27
14.15
14.53
10.09
Other costs
-62.51
-96.41
-59.77
-57.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.2
28.04
22.04
16.39
Operating profit
3.64
-33.52
-34.19
13.52
OPM
1.11
-9.74
-12.6
3.86
Depreciation
-13.3
-10.83
-7.86
-8.12
Interest expense
-19.28
-19.85
-25.91
-22.57
Other income
7.53
1.41
0.9
2.19
Profit before tax
-21.41
-62.79
-67.07
-14.97
Taxes
-26.08
17.97
21.65
5.36
Tax rate
121.78
-28.61
-32.28
-35.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-47.49
-44.82
-45.41
-9.61
Exceptional items
-2
6.94
0
0
Net profit
-49.49
-37.87
-45.41
-9.61
yoy growth (%)
30.68
-16.6
372.47
-282.21
NPM
-15.2
-11.01
-16.74
-2.74
No Record Found
