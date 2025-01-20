iifl-logo-icon 1
Shalimar Paints Ltd Key Ratios

130.77
(-1.31%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:39:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.31

26.79

-22.46

-13.19

Op profit growth

-110.83

-2.01

-352.98

-55

EBIT growth

-94.22

4.34

-663

-72.14

Net profit growth

30.58

-16.17

369.95

-284.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.11

-9.75

-12.61

3.86

EBIT margin

-0.76

-12.57

-15.28

2.1

Net profit margin

-15.31

-11.1

-16.79

-2.77

RoCE

-0.6

-11.12

-11.26

2.48

RoNW

-5.02

-4.64

-7.07

-1.93

RoA

-3.03

-2.45

-3.09

-0.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-9.18

-7.03

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.63

-9.03

-28.2

-9.41

Book value per share

41.08

50.25

72.85

97.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.63

-7

0

0

P/CEPS

-8.38

-5.45

-3.72

-12.64

P/B

2.37

0.98

1.44

1.22

EV/EBIDTA

60.35

-11.85

-14.01

30.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

119.73

-28.47

-32.38

-36.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.75

94.12

155.14

139.79

Inventory days

98.34

85.25

112.08

106.16

Creditor days

-119.06

-116.32

-148

-131.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.12

2.17

1.59

-0.32

Net debt / equity

0.55

0.42

1.15

0.86

Net debt / op. profit

33.89

-3.47

-4.67

11.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.4

-67.55

-76.03

-69.64

Employee costs

-11.27

-14.15

-14.53

-10.09

Other costs

-19.2

-28.04

-22.05

-16.39

