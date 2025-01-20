Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.31
26.79
-22.46
-13.19
Op profit growth
-110.83
-2.01
-352.98
-55
EBIT growth
-94.22
4.34
-663
-72.14
Net profit growth
30.58
-16.17
369.95
-284.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.11
-9.75
-12.61
3.86
EBIT margin
-0.76
-12.57
-15.28
2.1
Net profit margin
-15.31
-11.1
-16.79
-2.77
RoCE
-0.6
-11.12
-11.26
2.48
RoNW
-5.02
-4.64
-7.07
-1.93
RoA
-3.03
-2.45
-3.09
-0.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-9.18
-7.03
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.63
-9.03
-28.2
-9.41
Book value per share
41.08
50.25
72.85
97.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.63
-7
0
0
P/CEPS
-8.38
-5.45
-3.72
-12.64
P/B
2.37
0.98
1.44
1.22
EV/EBIDTA
60.35
-11.85
-14.01
30.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
119.73
-28.47
-32.38
-36.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.75
94.12
155.14
139.79
Inventory days
98.34
85.25
112.08
106.16
Creditor days
-119.06
-116.32
-148
-131.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.12
2.17
1.59
-0.32
Net debt / equity
0.55
0.42
1.15
0.86
Net debt / op. profit
33.89
-3.47
-4.67
11.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.4
-67.55
-76.03
-69.64
Employee costs
-11.27
-14.15
-14.53
-10.09
Other costs
-19.2
-28.04
-22.05
-16.39
