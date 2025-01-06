Shalimar Paints Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.41
-62.79
-67.07
-14.97
Depreciation
-13.3
-10.83
-7.86
-8.12
Tax paid
-26.08
17.97
21.65
5.36
Working capital
-4.21
-11.15
-64.13
13.34
Other operating items
Operating
-65
-66.81
-117.41
-4.4
Capital expenditure
1.94
64.5
35.7
74.56
Free cash flow
-63.05
-2.31
-81.71
70.15
Equity raised
491.18
407.78
325.62
234.82
Investing
0.04
0.09
-2.88
2.76
Financing
44.18
18.98
67.22
52.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
472.34
424.54
308.25
360.37
No Record Found
