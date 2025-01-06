iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shalimar Paints Ltd Cash Flow Statement

124.69
(-3.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shalimar Paints Ltd

Shalimar Paints FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.41

-62.79

-67.07

-14.97

Depreciation

-13.3

-10.83

-7.86

-8.12

Tax paid

-26.08

17.97

21.65

5.36

Working capital

-4.21

-11.15

-64.13

13.34

Other operating items

Operating

-65

-66.81

-117.41

-4.4

Capital expenditure

1.94

64.5

35.7

74.56

Free cash flow

-63.05

-2.31

-81.71

70.15

Equity raised

491.18

407.78

325.62

234.82

Investing

0.04

0.09

-2.88

2.76

Financing

44.18

18.98

67.22

52.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

472.34

424.54

308.25

360.37

Shalimar Paints : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shalimar Paints Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.