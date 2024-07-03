Shalimar Paints Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
390.65
349.65
252.56
213.82
260.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
390.65
349.65
252.56
213.82
260.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.48
3.68
2.63
0.29
0.56
Total Income
396.13
353.33
255.19
214.11
260.98
Total Expenditure
422.33
358.39
280.05
210.89
260.14
PBIDT
-26.2
-5.06
-24.86
3.22
0.84
Interest
10.79
12.03
16.49
13.85
14.43
PBDT
-36.99
-17.09
-41.35
-10.63
-13.59
Depreciation
10.44
9.53
10.1
9.98
7.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.7
-5.31
Reported Profit After Tax
-47.43
-26.62
-51.45
-21.31
-15.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-47.43
-26.62
-51.45
-21.31
-15.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-4.82
-1.93
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-47.43
-26.62
-46.63
-19.38
-15.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.28
-3.69
-9.48
-3.92
-2.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.74
14.44
10.86
10.86
10.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.7
-1.44
-9.84
1.5
0.32
PBDTM(%)
-9.46
-4.88
-16.37
-4.97
-5.21
PATM(%)
-12.14
-7.61
-20.37
-9.96
-6.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.