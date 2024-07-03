iifl-logo-icon 1
Shalimar Paints Ltd Nine Monthly Results

127.4
(-1.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

390.65

349.65

252.56

213.82

260.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

390.65

349.65

252.56

213.82

260.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.48

3.68

2.63

0.29

0.56

Total Income

396.13

353.33

255.19

214.11

260.98

Total Expenditure

422.33

358.39

280.05

210.89

260.14

PBIDT

-26.2

-5.06

-24.86

3.22

0.84

Interest

10.79

12.03

16.49

13.85

14.43

PBDT

-36.99

-17.09

-41.35

-10.63

-13.59

Depreciation

10.44

9.53

10.1

9.98

7.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.7

-5.31

Reported Profit After Tax

-47.43

-26.62

-51.45

-21.31

-15.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-47.43

-26.62

-51.45

-21.31

-15.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-4.82

-1.93

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-47.43

-26.62

-46.63

-19.38

-15.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.28

-3.69

-9.48

-3.92

-2.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.74

14.44

10.86

10.86

10.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.7

-1.44

-9.84

1.5

0.32

PBDTM(%)

-9.46

-4.88

-16.37

-4.97

-5.21

PATM(%)

-12.14

-7.61

-20.37

-9.96

-6.07

