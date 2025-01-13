Shalimar Paints Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.74
54.19
14.44
10.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
360.62
282.44
320.4
196.13
Net Worth
377.36
336.63
334.84
206.99
Minority Interest
Debt
105.88
140.07
167.62
130.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
40.79
Total Liabilities
483.24
476.7
502.46
378.65
Fixed Assets
282.54
246.66
248.52
256.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.88
5.87
5.86
0.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
63.04
Networking Capital
138.69
200.8
85.73
50.69
Inventories
121.46
116.81
95.34
88.81
Inventory Days
99.56
Sundry Debtors
109.85
107.52
78.49
79.69
Debtor Days
89.34
Other Current Assets
80.34
108.24
37.68
34.01
Sundry Creditors
-135.77
-100.31
-97.77
-112.33
Creditor Days
125.93
Other Current Liabilities
-37.19
-31.46
-28.01
-39.49
Cash
56.13
23.37
162.36
7.63
Total Assets
483.24
476.7
502.47
378.66
