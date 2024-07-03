Shalimar Paints Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
144.74
128.33
144.26
145.88
119.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
144.74
128.33
144.26
145.88
119.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.39
0.86
2.64
1.6
2.27
Total Income
146.13
129.19
146.9
147.48
121.41
Total Expenditure
157.57
149.51
166.75
152.84
139.23
PBIDT
-11.44
-20.32
-19.85
-5.36
-17.82
Interest
4.39
2.88
2.17
2.49
4.33
PBDT
-15.83
-23.2
-22.02
-7.85
-22.15
Depreciation
3.79
3.84
4.4
3.69
3.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-19.62
-27.04
-26.42
-11.54
-25.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-19.62
-27.04
-26.42
-11.54
-25.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-19.62
-27.04
-26.42
-11.54
-25.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.34
-3.23
-3.16
-1.4
-3.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.74
16.74
16.74
16.74
14.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.9
-15.83
-13.75
-3.67
-14.95
PBDTM(%)
-10.93
-18.07
-15.26
-5.38
-18.59
PATM(%)
-13.55
-21.07
-18.31
-7.91
-21.5
