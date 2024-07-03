iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shalimar Paints Ltd Quarterly Results

129.55
(3.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

144.74

128.33

144.26

145.88

119.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

144.74

128.33

144.26

145.88

119.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.39

0.86

2.64

1.6

2.27

Total Income

146.13

129.19

146.9

147.48

121.41

Total Expenditure

157.57

149.51

166.75

152.84

139.23

PBIDT

-11.44

-20.32

-19.85

-5.36

-17.82

Interest

4.39

2.88

2.17

2.49

4.33

PBDT

-15.83

-23.2

-22.02

-7.85

-22.15

Depreciation

3.79

3.84

4.4

3.69

3.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-19.62

-27.04

-26.42

-11.54

-25.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-19.62

-27.04

-26.42

-11.54

-25.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-19.62

-27.04

-26.42

-11.54

-25.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.34

-3.23

-3.16

-1.4

-3.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.74

16.74

16.74

16.74

14.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.9

-15.83

-13.75

-3.67

-14.95

PBDTM(%)

-10.93

-18.07

-15.26

-5.38

-18.59

PATM(%)

-13.55

-21.07

-18.31

-7.91

-21.5

Shalimar Paints: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shalimar Paints Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.