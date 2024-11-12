iifl-logo-icon 1
Shalimar Paints Ltd Board Meeting

127.53
(-1.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Shalimar Paints CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SHALIMAR PAINTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
SHALIMAR PAINTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting17 May 202410 May 2024
SHALIMAR PAINTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SHALIMAR PAINTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

