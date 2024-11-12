|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|SHALIMAR PAINTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|SHALIMAR PAINTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|SHALIMAR PAINTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|SHALIMAR PAINTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
