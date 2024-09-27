|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Compliance under Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Proceedings of 122nd Annual General Meeting of Shalimar Paints Limited held on September 27, 2024 : Disclosure pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Details of Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for 122nd Annual General Meeting of Shalimar Paints Limited under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
