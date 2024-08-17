Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaints/Varnish
Open₹3.2
Prev. Close₹3.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.38
Day's High₹3.2
Day's Low₹3.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-105.93
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
7.49
7.49
7.49
7.49
Preference Capital
17
17
17
17
Reserves
-379.12
-382.39
-371.72
-380.23
Net Worth
-354.63
-357.9
-347.23
-355.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
7.65
37.7
52.68
53.95
yoy growth (%)
-79.7
-28.43
-2.36
-8.92
Raw materials
-2.74
-26.79
-34.35
-36.73
As % of sales
35.85
71.05
65.21
68.08
Employee costs
-3.35
-7.14
-8.17
-7.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
3.28
-10.32
10.79
35.3
Depreciation
-0.18
-1.18
-1.31
-2.24
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.31
-10.32
0.81
-15.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.7
-28.43
-2.36
-8.92
Op profit growth
-70.95
83.77
7.59
67.42
EBIT growth
-131.81
-195.64
-70.63
-1,437.91
Net profit growth
-131.81
-195.64
-69.42
-704.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
38.86
37.74
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
38.86
37.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,335.95
|48.8
|2,23,900.74
|602.31
|1.43
|6,840.6
|185
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
457.85
|54.49
|53,365.92
|228.98
|0.76
|2,430.7
|44.03
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
261.9
|32.89
|21,164.07
|130.16
|1.43
|1,863.77
|70.84
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,500.05
|36.63
|15,935.47
|97.9
|2.14
|982.3
|312.65
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,395.75
|46.92
|6,653.14
|24.12
|0.25
|288.55
|199.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
N M Sahai
Managing Director
B C Srivastava
Director
Faisal Alam
Director
Kiran Sahai
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Srivastava
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd
Summary
Jenson & Nicholson (India), incorporated as a private limited company, is a pioneer in the Indian paint industry, manufacturing full range of coatings which include architectural, industrial and protective varieties. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company in 1953. In 1973, the ownership changed from foreign to Indian nationals. JNIL also has a hotel division.JNIL has later diversified into high technology industrial business in 1981, in technical collaboration with Carl Schenk, Germany. Today, besides paints, pigments and varnishes, its product range encompasses allied products such as weighfeeders, railway wagon weighing devices, on stream solid flow proportioning and measuring devices and automatic calibration devices. The company obtained technology for its products from Societe Francaise Duco, France and Kalon, UK. Apart from this the company has also sold the technology of high solid alkyd to a paint company in Canada.The company has the honour of being the first paint company in India to join the prestigious Nova Paint Club, which is an association of eight exclusive paint companies all over the world. Through this membership, it has access to the latest technology and modern manufacturing facilities developed in the paint industry. The concept of Instacolor in Architectural segment introduced by the company has established its superiority in the market and all the eight brands of Instacolor have been highly accepted by the customers.JNIL in associa
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.