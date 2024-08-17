Summary

Jenson & Nicholson (India), incorporated as a private limited company, is a pioneer in the Indian paint industry, manufacturing full range of coatings which include architectural, industrial and protective varieties. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company in 1953. In 1973, the ownership changed from foreign to Indian nationals. JNIL also has a hotel division.JNIL has later diversified into high technology industrial business in 1981, in technical collaboration with Carl Schenk, Germany. Today, besides paints, pigments and varnishes, its product range encompasses allied products such as weighfeeders, railway wagon weighing devices, on stream solid flow proportioning and measuring devices and automatic calibration devices. The company obtained technology for its products from Societe Francaise Duco, France and Kalon, UK. Apart from this the company has also sold the technology of high solid alkyd to a paint company in Canada.The company has the honour of being the first paint company in India to join the prestigious Nova Paint Club, which is an association of eight exclusive paint companies all over the world. Through this membership, it has access to the latest technology and modern manufacturing facilities developed in the paint industry. The concept of Instacolor in Architectural segment introduced by the company has established its superiority in the market and all the eight brands of Instacolor have been highly accepted by the customers.JNIL in associa

