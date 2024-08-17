iifl-logo-icon 1
Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd Share Price

3.2
(-4.48%)
Mar 16, 2018|02:30:28 PM

Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paints/Varnish

Open

3.2

Prev. Close

3.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.38

Day's High

3.2

Day's Low

3.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-105.93

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:38 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.49%

Non-Promoter- 2.13%

Institutions: 2.12%

Non-Institutions: 65.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

7.49

7.49

7.49

7.49

Preference Capital

17

17

17

17

Reserves

-379.12

-382.39

-371.72

-380.23

Net Worth

-354.63

-357.9

-347.23

-355.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

7.65

37.7

52.68

53.95

yoy growth (%)

-79.7

-28.43

-2.36

-8.92

Raw materials

-2.74

-26.79

-34.35

-36.73

As % of sales

35.85

71.05

65.21

68.08

Employee costs

-3.35

-7.14

-8.17

-7.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

3.28

-10.32

10.79

35.3

Depreciation

-0.18

-1.18

-1.31

-2.24

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.31

-10.32

0.81

-15.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.7

-28.43

-2.36

-8.92

Op profit growth

-70.95

83.77

7.59

67.42

EBIT growth

-131.81

-195.64

-70.63

-1,437.91

Net profit growth

-131.81

-195.64

-69.42

-704.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

38.86

37.74

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

38.86

37.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0

View Annually Results

Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,335.95

48.82,23,900.74602.311.436,840.6185

Berger Paints India Ltd

BERGEPAINT

457.85

54.4953,365.92228.980.762,430.744.03

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANSAINER

261.9

32.8921,164.07130.161.431,863.7770.84

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

AKZOINDIA

3,500.05

36.6315,935.4797.92.14982.3312.65

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDIGOPNTS

1,395.75

46.926,653.1424.120.25288.55199.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

N M Sahai

Managing Director

B C Srivastava

Director

Faisal Alam

Director

Kiran Sahai

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd

Summary

Jenson & Nicholson (India), incorporated as a private limited company, is a pioneer in the Indian paint industry, manufacturing full range of coatings which include architectural, industrial and protective varieties. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company in 1953. In 1973, the ownership changed from foreign to Indian nationals. JNIL also has a hotel division.JNIL has later diversified into high technology industrial business in 1981, in technical collaboration with Carl Schenk, Germany. Today, besides paints, pigments and varnishes, its product range encompasses allied products such as weighfeeders, railway wagon weighing devices, on stream solid flow proportioning and measuring devices and automatic calibration devices. The company obtained technology for its products from Societe Francaise Duco, France and Kalon, UK. Apart from this the company has also sold the technology of high solid alkyd to a paint company in Canada.The company has the honour of being the first paint company in India to join the prestigious Nova Paint Club, which is an association of eight exclusive paint companies all over the world. Through this membership, it has access to the latest technology and modern manufacturing facilities developed in the paint industry. The concept of Instacolor in Architectural segment introduced by the company has established its superiority in the market and all the eight brands of Instacolor have been highly accepted by the customers.JNIL in associa
