Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.2
(-4.48%)
Mar 16, 2018|02:30:28 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

3.28

-10.32

10.79

35.3

Depreciation

-0.18

-1.18

-1.31

-2.24

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.31

-10.32

0.81

-15.39

Other operating items

Operating

3.41

-21.82

10.29

17.67

Capital expenditure

0.07

0

-6.55

-30.22

Free cash flow

3.49

-21.81

3.73

-12.54

Equity raised

-764.79

-743.78

-762.74

-830.65

Investing

0

0.17

0

0

Financing

-0.22

2.94

0.23

20.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-761.51

-762.49

-758.78

-822.26

