Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
3.28
-10.32
10.79
35.3
Depreciation
-0.18
-1.18
-1.31
-2.24
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.31
-10.32
0.81
-15.39
Other operating items
Operating
3.41
-21.82
10.29
17.67
Capital expenditure
0.07
0
-6.55
-30.22
Free cash flow
3.49
-21.81
3.73
-12.54
Equity raised
-764.79
-743.78
-762.74
-830.65
Investing
0
0.17
0
0
Financing
-0.22
2.94
0.23
20.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-761.51
-762.49
-758.78
-822.26
