Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.2
(-4.48%)
Mar 16, 2018|02:30:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

7.65

37.7

52.68

53.95

yoy growth (%)

-79.7

-28.43

-2.36

-8.92

Raw materials

-2.74

-26.79

-34.35

-36.73

As % of sales

35.85

71.05

65.21

68.08

Employee costs

-3.35

-7.14

-8.17

-7.22

As % of sales

43.86

18.94

15.51

13.39

Other costs

-4.2

-12.91

-15.13

-14.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.99

34.24

28.72

27.09

Operating profit

-2.65

-9.14

-4.97

-4.62

OPM

-34.7

-24.25

-9.44

-8.57

Depreciation

-0.18

-1.18

-1.31

-2.24

Interest expense

0

0

0

-1.45

Other income

6.12

0

17.08

43.62

Profit before tax

3.28

-10.32

10.79

35.3

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.28

-10.32

10.79

35.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.28

-10.32

10.79

35.3

yoy growth (%)

-131.81

-195.64

-69.42

-704.17

NPM

42.91

-27.38

20.48

65.43

