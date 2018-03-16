Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
7.65
37.7
52.68
53.95
yoy growth (%)
-79.7
-28.43
-2.36
-8.92
Raw materials
-2.74
-26.79
-34.35
-36.73
As % of sales
35.85
71.05
65.21
68.08
Employee costs
-3.35
-7.14
-8.17
-7.22
As % of sales
43.86
18.94
15.51
13.39
Other costs
-4.2
-12.91
-15.13
-14.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.99
34.24
28.72
27.09
Operating profit
-2.65
-9.14
-4.97
-4.62
OPM
-34.7
-24.25
-9.44
-8.57
Depreciation
-0.18
-1.18
-1.31
-2.24
Interest expense
0
0
0
-1.45
Other income
6.12
0
17.08
43.62
Profit before tax
3.28
-10.32
10.79
35.3
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.28
-10.32
10.79
35.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.28
-10.32
10.79
35.3
yoy growth (%)
-131.81
-195.64
-69.42
-704.17
NPM
42.91
-27.38
20.48
65.43
