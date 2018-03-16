Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,261
|46.34
|2,12,596.6
|602.31
|1.5
|6,840.6
|185
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
468.8
|55.31
|54,164.52
|228.98
|0.75
|2,430.7
|44.03
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
244.2
|30.58
|19,676.6
|130.16
|1.54
|1,863.77
|70.84
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,840.65
|39.19
|17,049.38
|97.9
|2
|982.3
|312.65
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,228.3
|42.02
|5,958.15
|24.12
|0.28
|288.55
|199.95
