|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.98
Op profit growth
-19.58
EBIT growth
-25.55
Net profit growth
-22.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-26.11
-33.43
EBIT margin
-26.43
-36.56
Net profit margin
-26.63
-35.24
RoCE
3.8
RoNW
0.7
RoA
0.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.84
-3.86
Book value per share
-99.06
-96.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-4.79
-1.86
P/B
-0.13
-0.07
EV/EBIDTA
-14.47
-9.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.22
Inventory days
99.36
Creditor days
-352
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
132.05
579.8
Net debt / equity
-0.25
-0.25
Net debt / op. profit
-9.23
-7.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.72
-71.06
Employee costs
-26.65
-22.21
Other costs
-27.74
-40.15
