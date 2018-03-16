iifl-logo-icon 1
Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.98

Op profit growth

-19.58

EBIT growth

-25.55

Net profit growth

-22.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-26.11

-33.43

EBIT margin

-26.43

-36.56

Net profit margin

-26.63

-35.24

RoCE

3.8

RoNW

0.7

RoA

0.95

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.84

-3.86

Book value per share

-99.06

-96.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-4.79

-1.86

P/B

-0.13

-0.07

EV/EBIDTA

-14.47

-9.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.22

Inventory days

99.36

Creditor days

-352

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

132.05

579.8

Net debt / equity

-0.25

-0.25

Net debt / op. profit

-9.23

-7.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.72

-71.06

Employee costs

-26.65

-22.21

Other costs

-27.74

-40.15

