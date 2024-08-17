Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd Summary

Jenson & Nicholson (India), incorporated as a private limited company, is a pioneer in the Indian paint industry, manufacturing full range of coatings which include architectural, industrial and protective varieties. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company in 1953. In 1973, the ownership changed from foreign to Indian nationals. JNIL also has a hotel division.JNIL has later diversified into high technology industrial business in 1981, in technical collaboration with Carl Schenk, Germany. Today, besides paints, pigments and varnishes, its product range encompasses allied products such as weighfeeders, railway wagon weighing devices, on stream solid flow proportioning and measuring devices and automatic calibration devices. The company obtained technology for its products from Societe Francaise Duco, France and Kalon, UK. Apart from this the company has also sold the technology of high solid alkyd to a paint company in Canada.The company has the honour of being the first paint company in India to join the prestigious Nova Paint Club, which is an association of eight exclusive paint companies all over the world. Through this membership, it has access to the latest technology and modern manufacturing facilities developed in the paint industry. The concept of Instacolor in Architectural segment introduced by the company has established its superiority in the market and all the eight brands of Instacolor have been highly accepted by the customers.JNIL in association with Snowchem India has set up a 50:50 marketing JV company in the name of Colour Union. This JV company is expected to begin operation in the second half of November 2001. This Joint marketing venture is aimed to provide a complete basket of paint products since both the companies has no overlapping of products i.e the JNIL is strong in Interior segment and Snowchem in exterior paint segment. The company is in the process of expansion & modernisation and it is taking severe steps to expand product base under Instacolour.In view of huge losses incurred, the Company became a sick Company and reference had been made to BIFR.