iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemicals Sector Stocks List

Chemicals Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Jubilant Industries Ltd

1633.5

-76.30-4.464184.940

Atul Ltd

6878.2

-105.05-1.5020250.6348.64

BASF India Ltd

5441.4

-74.40-1.3523553.4537.29

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd(Merged)

225.25

2.701.21526.8610.93

Oriental Aromatics Ltd

438

21.105.061474.0334.39

DIC India Ltd

663.55

5.000.76609.0755.42

Heubach Colorants India Ltd

565.05

17.353.171304.2435.33

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

1203.2

-15.00-1.2315188.9447.06

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

2452.7

-62.50-2.4833453.12101.85

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd

377.6

3.700.99941.7369.88

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd

495.3

-4.55-0.91484.6058.41

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

567

-7.35-1.288331.5419.21

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

749.75

2.400.325506.160

GOCL Corporation Ltd

407

8.852.222017.6034.03

Linde India Ltd

6329.2

113.451.8353975.42121.15

Castrol India Ltd

202.16

-1.09-0.5419996.1022.37

IVP Ltd

214.98

1.800.84222.0718.21

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd

210.91

12.066.06530.440

NOCIL Ltd

251.95

1.740.704206.5629.89

PCBL Ltd

462.7

-6.10-1.3017465.1933.51

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd

41.95

-0.03-0.071381.88351.83

SRF Ltd

2284.9

60.152.7067730.1156.08

Tanfac Industries Ltd

14.2

-0.25-1.7314.1657.99

Tata Chemicals Ltd

1027.9

-3.55-0.3426186.7838.26

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

333.45

1.150.353414.1360.73

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

1790

0.550.039153.3554.39

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd

312.25

-18.45-5.581718.0045.27

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd

115.6

55.6092.675241.4429.83

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

116.69

1.130.98509.940

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

1154.55

16.351.447992.6349.01

GHCL Ltd

758.5

10.951.467263.0013.51

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd(Merged)

262.6

-15.90-5.71241.0711.72

National Oxygen Ltd

45.4

-2.60-5.4222.890

Godrej Industries Ltd

1149.3

-43.85-3.6838702.92449.7

Sterling Biotech Ltd

0.7

0.000.0019.050

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd

496.9

-4.15-0.837856.460

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd

24.7

-1.30-5.0046.830

I G Petrochemicals Ltd

557.95

-22.65-3.901718.2031.02

Vinati Organics Ltd

1784.2

-33.85-1.8618496.0250.46

Andhra Sugars Ltd

97.49

-2.13-2.141321.3340.11

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

19.9

0.753.92133.670

Aarti Industries Ltd

420.1

4.851.1715229.4633.51

Plastiblends India Ltd

246.1

-4.99-1.99639.5918.75

Apcotex Industries Ltd

380.3

-0.55-0.141971.6637.76

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

591.6

4.100.7029206.1860.32

Veedol Corporation Ltd

1672.55

1.500.092914.2526.53

Seya Industries Ltd

25.55

1.214.9767.890

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd

285.75

8.202.95857.2515.59

Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd

1196

558.8087.702.970.01

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd

184.21

1.320.72591.1313.86

Bodal Chemicals Ltd

70.1

0.470.67882.87120.28

Pidilite Industries Ltd

2932.35

5.700.19149152.8375.71

SRHHL Industries Ltd (Merged)

5

0.153.096.2538.31

Premier Explosives Ltd

551.05

16.553.102962.51119.96

Foseco India Ltd

4127.5

22.650.552636.0137.65

Vikas Wsp Ltd

1.5

0.000.0030.670

Poddar Pigments Ltd

369.5

-1.35-0.36392.0413.76

Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd

3.4

-0.10-2.8645.8729.52

AksharChem (India) Ltd

306.6

0.150.05246.290

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

400.6

-4.40-1.092625.0230

Mangalam Organics Ltd

428.45

5.901.40366.9458

Indo Amines Ltd

174.95

-2.14-1.211236.8523.82

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

1840.55

45.702.557189.6948.43

Chromatic India Ltd

0.85

6.040

Bhageria Industries Ltd

209.79

5.362.62915.6131.52

Balaji Amines Ltd

1772.3

-9.15-0.515742.4331.19

Chembond Chemicals Ltd

613.5

1.100.18825.0599.83

Jocil Ltd

206.93

1.690.82183.75105.25

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

2543.95

21.350.859019.5146.16

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd

31.08

-1.19-3.6953.3937.3

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

552.7

5.350.982760.4671.63

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd

258.49

0.130.053578.0447.02

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

242.41

0.230.096715.3336.87

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

3359.65

57.951.7616662.4493.96

GP Petroleums Ltd

57.8

0.440.77294.6911.9

Alkali Metals Ltd

115.55

1.161.01117.660

Dynemic Products Ltd

406.35

3.800.94488.7738.53

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd

782

2.850.371342.2914.53

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd

379.95

-9.60-2.46447.8628.36

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

137.04

-1.32-0.952295.350

Kiri Industries Ltd

612.4

-9.30-1.503406.720

Fineotex Chemical Ltd

341.8

-9.05-2.583916.1835.23

Epigral Ltd

1813.85

-57.80-3.097825.1927.61

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

320

-6.20-1.901034.8133.82

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd

8.7

0.414.9517.900

Shri Aster Silicates Ltd

1.4

0.000.003.290

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

207

-10.85-4.98511.296.57

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd

15.83

-0.19-1.1941.00100.13

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

1178.35

-36.15-2.985802.2917.65

Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd

85.85

-0.30-0.35116.9019.02

Yasho Industries Ltd

2120.6

6.750.322417.3172.13

Fine Organic Industries Ltd

4523.1

-46.30-1.0113867.8136.24

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd

44.78

-0.07-0.16229.2346.72

Clean Science & Technology Ltd

1496.3

-17.70-1.1715900.6258.13

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

728.25

-1.05-0.148005.75135.6

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd

660.6

-8.70-1.308153.6331.18

Valiant Organics Ltd

313.45

0.650.21865.090

Prolife Industries Ltd

345.4

19.105.85141.4115.25

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd

44

-0.55-1.2356.24742.5

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd

174.61

0.120.07192.4284.29

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd

110.05

-1.95-1.7489.3883.37

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd

1030

-7.45-0.721471.5267.7

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd

62.05

0.200.3269.7255.72

Rossari Biotech Ltd

799.5

5.950.754425.7342.44

Ambani Orgochem Ltd

144

-4.00-2.70101.640

Aarti Surfactants Ltd

655.2

18.452.90554.2038.84

Neogen Chemicals Ltd

2202.3

20.400.935810.04117.44

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

4130.55

-102.40-2.4245374.09117.2

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd

230.91

-0.04-0.02845.8444.49

Hindprakash Industries Ltd

149.78

-3.76-2.45171.1194.39

Fairchem Organics Ltd

1146.75

-16.30-1.401493.1736.13

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

859.2

36.554.4413685.4491.51

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd

913.4

60.707.122136.63150.04

HP Adhesives Ltd

79.22

0.110.14727.8335.39

Aether Industries Ltd

905.7

16.901.9012008.04115.99

OCCL Ltd

107.96

2.091.97539.270

Arabian Petroleum Ltd

87.9

1.251.4495.7412.54

Vital Chemtech Ltd

74.9

0.200.27179.3949.14

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd

45.75

1.653.7419.3516.52

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd

133.75

1.100.83194.4756.93

J.G.Chemicals Ltd

406.9

-2.80-0.681594.4885.36

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd

19.9

-0.10-0.5038.4131.25

Indian Phosphate Ltd

81.4

0.901.12203.4214.94

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd

55.5

-2.80-4.8022.3125.46

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd

280

13.304.99699.7265.37

Platinum Industries Ltd

440.3

10.252.382418.3445.44

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd

94.2

0.200.21184.3112.86

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd

203.99

1.130.56756.8832.31

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd

228.6

2.100.93279.4031.37

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-imgdownload-app-img

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.