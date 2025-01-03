Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Jubilant Industries Ltd
1633.5
|-76.30
|-4.46
|4184.94
|0
Atul Ltd
6878.2
|-105.05
|-1.50
|20250.63
|48.64
BASF India Ltd
5441.4
|-74.40
|-1.35
|23553.45
|37.29
Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd(Merged)
225.25
|2.70
|1.21
|526.86
|10.93
Oriental Aromatics Ltd
438
|21.10
|5.06
|1474.03
|34.39
DIC India Ltd
663.55
|5.00
|0.76
|609.07
|55.42
Heubach Colorants India Ltd
565.05
|17.35
|3.17
|1304.24
|35.33
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
1203.2
|-15.00
|-1.23
|15188.94
|47.06
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
2452.7
|-62.50
|-2.48
|33453.12
|101.85
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd
377.6
|3.70
|0.99
|941.73
|69.88
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd
495.3
|-4.55
|-0.91
|484.60
|58.41
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
567
|-7.35
|-1.28
|8331.54
|19.21
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd
749.75
|2.40
|0.32
|5506.16
|0
GOCL Corporation Ltd
407
|8.85
|2.22
|2017.60
|34.03
Linde India Ltd
6329.2
|113.45
|1.83
|53975.42
|121.15
Castrol India Ltd
202.16
|-1.09
|-0.54
|19996.10
|22.37
IVP Ltd
214.98
|1.80
|0.84
|222.07
|18.21
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd
210.91
|12.06
|6.06
|530.44
|0
NOCIL Ltd
251.95
|1.74
|0.70
|4206.56
|29.89
PCBL Ltd
462.7
|-6.10
|-1.30
|17465.19
|33.51
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd
41.95
|-0.03
|-0.07
|1381.88
|351.83
SRF Ltd
2284.9
|60.15
|2.70
|67730.11
|56.08
Tanfac Industries Ltd
14.2
|-0.25
|-1.73
|14.16
|57.99
Tata Chemicals Ltd
1027.9
|-3.55
|-0.34
|26186.78
|38.26
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd
333.45
|1.15
|0.35
|3414.13
|60.73
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
1790
|0.55
|0.03
|9153.35
|54.39
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd
312.25
|-18.45
|-5.58
|1718.00
|45.27
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd
115.6
|55.60
|92.67
|5241.44
|29.83
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd
116.69
|1.13
|0.98
|509.94
|0
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
1154.55
|16.35
|1.44
|7992.63
|49.01
GHCL Ltd
758.5
|10.95
|1.46
|7263.00
|13.51
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd(Merged)
262.6
|-15.90
|-5.71
|241.07
|11.72
National Oxygen Ltd
45.4
|-2.60
|-5.42
|22.89
|0
Godrej Industries Ltd
1149.3
|-43.85
|-3.68
|38702.92
|449.7
Sterling Biotech Ltd
0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|19.05
|0
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
496.9
|-4.15
|-0.83
|7856.46
|0
TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd
24.7
|-1.30
|-5.00
|46.83
|0
I G Petrochemicals Ltd
557.95
|-22.65
|-3.90
|1718.20
|31.02
Vinati Organics Ltd
1784.2
|-33.85
|-1.86
|18496.02
|50.46
Andhra Sugars Ltd
97.49
|-2.13
|-2.14
|1321.33
|40.11
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd
19.9
|0.75
|3.92
|133.67
|0
Aarti Industries Ltd
420.1
|4.85
|1.17
|15229.46
|33.51
Plastiblends India Ltd
246.1
|-4.99
|-1.99
|639.59
|18.75
Apcotex Industries Ltd
380.3
|-0.55
|-0.14
|1971.66
|37.76
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
591.6
|4.10
|0.70
|29206.18
|60.32
Veedol Corporation Ltd
1672.55
|1.50
|0.09
|2914.25
|26.53
Seya Industries Ltd
25.55
|1.21
|4.97
|67.89
|0
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd
285.75
|8.20
|2.95
|857.25
|15.59
Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd
1196
|558.80
|87.70
|2.97
|0.01
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd
184.21
|1.32
|0.72
|591.13
|13.86
Bodal Chemicals Ltd
70.1
|0.47
|0.67
|882.87
|120.28
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2932.35
|5.70
|0.19
|149152.83
|75.71
SRHHL Industries Ltd (Merged)
5
|0.15
|3.09
|6.25
|38.31
Premier Explosives Ltd
551.05
|16.55
|3.10
|2962.51
|119.96
Foseco India Ltd
4127.5
|22.65
|0.55
|2636.01
|37.65
Vikas Wsp Ltd
1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|30.67
|0
Poddar Pigments Ltd
369.5
|-1.35
|-0.36
|392.04
|13.76
Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd
3.4
|-0.10
|-2.86
|45.87
|29.52
AksharChem (India) Ltd
306.6
|0.15
|0.05
|246.29
|0
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
400.6
|-4.40
|-1.09
|2625.02
|30
Mangalam Organics Ltd
428.45
|5.90
|1.40
|366.94
|58
Indo Amines Ltd
174.95
|-2.14
|-1.21
|1236.85
|23.82
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd
1840.55
|45.70
|2.55
|7189.69
|48.43
Chromatic India Ltd
0.85
|6.04
|0
Bhageria Industries Ltd
209.79
|5.36
|2.62
|915.61
|31.52
Balaji Amines Ltd
1772.3
|-9.15
|-0.51
|5742.43
|31.19
Chembond Chemicals Ltd
613.5
|1.10
|0.18
|825.05
|99.83
Jocil Ltd
206.93
|1.69
|0.82
|183.75
|105.25
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
2543.95
|21.35
|0.85
|9019.51
|46.16
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd
31.08
|-1.19
|-3.69
|53.39
|37.3
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd
552.7
|5.35
|0.98
|2760.46
|71.63
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd
258.49
|0.13
|0.05
|3578.04
|47.02
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
242.41
|0.23
|0.09
|6715.33
|36.87
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
3359.65
|57.95
|1.76
|16662.44
|93.96
GP Petroleums Ltd
57.8
|0.44
|0.77
|294.69
|11.9
Alkali Metals Ltd
115.55
|1.16
|1.01
|117.66
|0
Dynemic Products Ltd
406.35
|3.80
|0.94
|488.77
|38.53
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd
782
|2.85
|0.37
|1342.29
|14.53
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd
379.95
|-9.60
|-2.46
|447.86
|28.36
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
137.04
|-1.32
|-0.95
|2295.35
|0
Kiri Industries Ltd
612.4
|-9.30
|-1.50
|3406.72
|0
Fineotex Chemical Ltd
341.8
|-9.05
|-2.58
|3916.18
|35.23
Epigral Ltd
1813.85
|-57.80
|-3.09
|7825.19
|27.61
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
320
|-6.20
|-1.90
|1034.81
|33.82
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd
8.7
|0.41
|4.95
|17.90
|0
Shri Aster Silicates Ltd
1.4
|0.00
|0.00
|3.29
|0
Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd
207
|-10.85
|-4.98
|511.29
|6.57
Sanginita Chemicals Ltd
15.83
|-0.19
|-1.19
|41.00
|100.13
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
1178.35
|-36.15
|-2.98
|5802.29
|17.65
Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd
85.85
|-0.30
|-0.35
|116.90
|19.02
Yasho Industries Ltd
2120.6
|6.75
|0.32
|2417.31
|72.13
Fine Organic Industries Ltd
4523.1
|-46.30
|-1.01
|13867.81
|36.24
Hindcon Chemicals Ltd
44.78
|-0.07
|-0.16
|229.23
|46.72
Clean Science & Technology Ltd
1496.3
|-17.70
|-1.17
|15900.62
|58.13
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd
728.25
|-1.05
|-0.14
|8005.75
|135.6
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd
660.6
|-8.70
|-1.30
|8153.63
|31.18
Valiant Organics Ltd
313.45
|0.65
|0.21
|865.09
|0
Prolife Industries Ltd
345.4
|19.10
|5.85
|141.41
|15.25
Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd
44
|-0.55
|-1.23
|56.24
|742.5
Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd
174.61
|0.12
|0.07
|192.42
|84.29
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd
110.05
|-1.95
|-1.74
|89.38
|83.37
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd
1030
|-7.45
|-0.72
|1471.52
|67.7
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd
62.05
|0.20
|0.32
|69.72
|55.72
Rossari Biotech Ltd
799.5
|5.95
|0.75
|4425.73
|42.44
Ambani Orgochem Ltd
144
|-4.00
|-2.70
|101.64
|0
Aarti Surfactants Ltd
655.2
|18.45
|2.90
|554.20
|38.84
Neogen Chemicals Ltd
2202.3
|20.40
|0.93
|5810.04
|117.44
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
4130.55
|-102.40
|-2.42
|45374.09
|117.2
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
230.91
|-0.04
|-0.02
|845.84
|44.49
Hindprakash Industries Ltd
149.78
|-3.76
|-2.45
|171.11
|94.39
Fairchem Organics Ltd
1146.75
|-16.30
|-1.40
|1493.17
|36.13
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
859.2
|36.55
|4.44
|13685.44
|91.51
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
913.4
|60.70
|7.12
|2136.63
|150.04
HP Adhesives Ltd
79.22
|0.11
|0.14
|727.83
|35.39
Aether Industries Ltd
905.7
|16.90
|1.90
|12008.04
|115.99
OCCL Ltd
107.96
|2.09
|1.97
|539.27
|0
Arabian Petroleum Ltd
87.9
|1.25
|1.44
|95.74
|12.54
Vital Chemtech Ltd
74.9
|0.20
|0.27
|179.39
|49.14
Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd
45.75
|1.65
|3.74
|19.35
|16.52
Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd
133.75
|1.10
|0.83
|194.47
|56.93
J.G.Chemicals Ltd
406.9
|-2.80
|-0.68
|1594.48
|85.36
Yasons Chemex Care Ltd
19.9
|-0.10
|-0.50
|38.41
|31.25
Indian Phosphate Ltd
81.4
|0.90
|1.12
|203.42
|14.94
Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd
55.5
|-2.80
|-4.80
|22.31
|25.46
Hi-Green Carbon Ltd
280
|13.30
|4.99
|699.72
|65.37
Platinum Industries Ltd
440.3
|10.25
|2.38
|2418.34
|45.44
Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd
94.2
|0.20
|0.21
|184.31
|12.86
Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd
203.99
|1.13
|0.56
|756.88
|32.31
Indian Emulsifiers Ltd
228.6
|2.10
|0.93
|279.40
|31.37
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
