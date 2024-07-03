iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vikas Wsp Ltd Share Price

1.5
(0.00%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:24:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.5
  • Day's High1.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.5
  • Day's Low1.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value39.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vikas Wsp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1.5

Prev. Close

1.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1.38

Day's High

1.5

Day's Low

1.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

39.36

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vikas Wsp Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vikas Wsp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vikas Wsp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 85.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vikas Wsp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.44

20.44

20.44

20.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

819.67

852.1

1,015.27

1,124.63

Net Worth

840.11

872.54

1,035.71

1,145.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

221.61

757.62

193.59

572.94

yoy growth (%)

-70.74

291.35

-66.21

-27.11

Raw materials

-236.96

-674.22

-173.73

-700.39

As % of sales

106.92

88.99

89.74

122.24

Employee costs

-8.49

-21.67

-16.9

-15.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-108.39

19.2

-94.9

-226.14

Depreciation

-34.37

-34.35

-34.7

-35.01

Tax paid

-6.13

2.14

10.9

-133.41

Working capital

-97.92

129.49

-60.39

-409.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.74

291.35

-66.21

-27.11

Op profit growth

-174.5

-384.75

-89.14

884.85

EBIT growth

-431.15

-146.61

-75.09

321.35

Net profit growth

-636.45

-125.41

-76.63

-5,593.03

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vikas Wsp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vikas Wsp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pawan Singla

Executive Director

Baljinder Singh

Executive Director

Buta Singh

Independent Director

Anandi Lal

Independent Director

Vishanudutt

Independent Director

Suman Devi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vikas Wsp Ltd

Summary

VIKAS Wsp Ltd (Formerly known as Vikas Gum Mills Pvt Ltd.) was established in 1988. The Company was converted into a Public Limited in September, 1992. Guar water soluble polymers (GWSP), an effective water retention agent manufactured by its 100% EOU since Sep.90, is a natural polymer which is extensively used in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The Company is one of the Indias foremost guar gum powder (GGP) manufacturer, supplying to all sectors of the food industry with an extensive range of quality products. Besides food, the Company also offers guar gum for technical applications such as pet food, oil drilling and fracturing, textile printing, paper making, etc. Per annum production capacity of all grades guar gum powder is 46200 MT.In Sep, 1995, it set up a unit with production capacity of 3600 TPA of Guar Derivatives (GD). A 100% EOU for the manufacture of guar polymers and odourless guar polymers was completed in Feb./Mar.99, the post expansion production capacity of the 100% EOU is now 39900 TPA.Vikas wsp Limited, the worlds second largest guar gum producer, is setting up a 4,200 tonne per annum (tpa) hydroxy propyl guar(HPG) and carboxy methyl hydroxy proplyl guar (CMHPG) manufacturing facility at its existing plant in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan.The new unit is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore and is being financed primarily through internal accruals. The company is setting up a similar value-added guar gum plant at Baroda, having an annual c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vikas Wsp Ltd share price today?

The Vikas Wsp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Wsp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikas Wsp Ltd is ₹30.67 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vikas Wsp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vikas Wsp Ltd is 0 and 0.04 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vikas Wsp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikas Wsp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikas Wsp Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the CAGR of Vikas Wsp Ltd?

Vikas Wsp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.20%, 3 Years at -33.59%, 1 Year at -55.38%, 6 Month at -27.50%, 3 Month at -12.12% and 1 Month at 45.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vikas Wsp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vikas Wsp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikas Wsp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.