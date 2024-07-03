Summary

VIKAS Wsp Ltd (Formerly known as Vikas Gum Mills Pvt Ltd.) was established in 1988. The Company was converted into a Public Limited in September, 1992. Guar water soluble polymers (GWSP), an effective water retention agent manufactured by its 100% EOU since Sep.90, is a natural polymer which is extensively used in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The Company is one of the Indias foremost guar gum powder (GGP) manufacturer, supplying to all sectors of the food industry with an extensive range of quality products. Besides food, the Company also offers guar gum for technical applications such as pet food, oil drilling and fracturing, textile printing, paper making, etc. Per annum production capacity of all grades guar gum powder is 46200 MT.In Sep, 1995, it set up a unit with production capacity of 3600 TPA of Guar Derivatives (GD). A 100% EOU for the manufacture of guar polymers and odourless guar polymers was completed in Feb./Mar.99, the post expansion production capacity of the 100% EOU is now 39900 TPA.Vikas wsp Limited, the worlds second largest guar gum producer, is setting up a 4,200 tonne per annum (tpa) hydroxy propyl guar(HPG) and carboxy methyl hydroxy proplyl guar (CMHPG) manufacturing facility at its existing plant in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan.The new unit is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore and is being financed primarily through internal accruals. The company is setting up a similar value-added guar gum plant at Baroda, having an annual c

Read More