SectorChemicals
Open₹1.5
Prev. Close₹1.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.38
Day's High₹1.5
Day's Low₹1.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹39.36
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.44
20.44
20.44
20.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
819.67
852.1
1,015.27
1,124.63
Net Worth
840.11
872.54
1,035.71
1,145.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
221.61
757.62
193.59
572.94
yoy growth (%)
-70.74
291.35
-66.21
-27.11
Raw materials
-236.96
-674.22
-173.73
-700.39
As % of sales
106.92
88.99
89.74
122.24
Employee costs
-8.49
-21.67
-16.9
-15.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-108.39
19.2
-94.9
-226.14
Depreciation
-34.37
-34.35
-34.7
-35.01
Tax paid
-6.13
2.14
10.9
-133.41
Working capital
-97.92
129.49
-60.39
-409.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.74
291.35
-66.21
-27.11
Op profit growth
-174.5
-384.75
-89.14
884.85
EBIT growth
-431.15
-146.61
-75.09
321.35
Net profit growth
-636.45
-125.41
-76.63
-5,593.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pawan Singla
Executive Director
Baljinder Singh
Executive Director
Buta Singh
Independent Director
Anandi Lal
Independent Director
Vishanudutt
Independent Director
Suman Devi
Summary
VIKAS Wsp Ltd (Formerly known as Vikas Gum Mills Pvt Ltd.) was established in 1988. The Company was converted into a Public Limited in September, 1992. Guar water soluble polymers (GWSP), an effective water retention agent manufactured by its 100% EOU since Sep.90, is a natural polymer which is extensively used in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The Company is one of the Indias foremost guar gum powder (GGP) manufacturer, supplying to all sectors of the food industry with an extensive range of quality products. Besides food, the Company also offers guar gum for technical applications such as pet food, oil drilling and fracturing, textile printing, paper making, etc. Per annum production capacity of all grades guar gum powder is 46200 MT.In Sep, 1995, it set up a unit with production capacity of 3600 TPA of Guar Derivatives (GD). A 100% EOU for the manufacture of guar polymers and odourless guar polymers was completed in Feb./Mar.99, the post expansion production capacity of the 100% EOU is now 39900 TPA.Vikas wsp Limited, the worlds second largest guar gum producer, is setting up a 4,200 tonne per annum (tpa) hydroxy propyl guar(HPG) and carboxy methyl hydroxy proplyl guar (CMHPG) manufacturing facility at its existing plant in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan.The new unit is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore and is being financed primarily through internal accruals. The company is setting up a similar value-added guar gum plant at Baroda, having an annual c
The Vikas Wsp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikas Wsp Ltd is ₹30.67 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Vikas Wsp Ltd is 0 and 0.04 as of 28 Apr ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikas Wsp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikas Wsp Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23
Vikas Wsp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.20%, 3 Years at -33.59%, 1 Year at -55.38%, 6 Month at -27.50%, 3 Month at -12.12% and 1 Month at 45.00%.
