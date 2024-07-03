Vikas Wsp Ltd Summary

VIKAS Wsp Ltd (Formerly known as Vikas Gum Mills Pvt Ltd.) was established in 1988. The Company was converted into a Public Limited in September, 1992. Guar water soluble polymers (GWSP), an effective water retention agent manufactured by its 100% EOU since Sep.90, is a natural polymer which is extensively used in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The Company is one of the Indias foremost guar gum powder (GGP) manufacturer, supplying to all sectors of the food industry with an extensive range of quality products. Besides food, the Company also offers guar gum for technical applications such as pet food, oil drilling and fracturing, textile printing, paper making, etc. Per annum production capacity of all grades guar gum powder is 46200 MT.In Sep, 1995, it set up a unit with production capacity of 3600 TPA of Guar Derivatives (GD). A 100% EOU for the manufacture of guar polymers and odourless guar polymers was completed in Feb./Mar.99, the post expansion production capacity of the 100% EOU is now 39900 TPA.Vikas wsp Limited, the worlds second largest guar gum producer, is setting up a 4,200 tonne per annum (tpa) hydroxy propyl guar(HPG) and carboxy methyl hydroxy proplyl guar (CMHPG) manufacturing facility at its existing plant in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan.The new unit is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore and is being financed primarily through internal accruals. The company is setting up a similar value-added guar gum plant at Baroda, having an annual capacity of 12,600 tonne per annum. This plant will go on stream in October 2001 and will make Vikas WSP the worlds largest producer of guar gum and polymers. The companys existing four plants have a combined capacity of 39,900 tonnes per annum. The new products, HPG and CMHPG, find application in exploration of oil and natural gas from the geo-thermal hot wells.The Company has allotted 1 crore equity shares of Re 1 each at Rs 82.50 per share to the promoters / directors / associates of the Company.Following the family partition of the Directors, the control of the Company was taken over by Mr B.D. Agarwal and, for administrative reasons, it decided to shift the planned Baroda project to Sriganganagar, which commenced production in Sep.02. Vikas is determined to provide a healthy happy future for the world and so had foreseen that the new generation grows with the ORGANIC. The Company itself provides organic seeds to the organic farmers, give regular training to farmers for pest and weed management and then process it to give a real ECOGUAR. It introduces a revolutionary Technological Up-gradation in Guar Gum Industry, called Aroma Free Guar Gum (AFGG). While producing AFGG, utmost matured guar seeds are taken and processed through unique MAILLARD REACTION TECHNOLOGY, that significantly reduces Poly Aromatic Hydrocarbons. Vikas WSP raised Rs 155 crore from the preferential allotment meant to part finance its Rs 220 crore expansion-cum-modernisation plan. The balance amount was met through internal accruals. Part of the funds got used to set up a research and development facility with an investment of Rs 25 crore.