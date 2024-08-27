Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

VIKAS WSP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the First Quarter (Q-1) ended as on 30th June 2024 on Tuesday August 27 2024 at B-86/87 RIICO Udyog Vihar Industrial Area Sri Ganga nagar-335002 at 11.00 A.M Please find herewith an attached file of Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 25 Jun 2024

VIKAS WSP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please find Standalone Financial result 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

VIKAS WSP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As you are aware M/s Vikas WSP Limited(the Company) is currently undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) vide Honble National Company Law Tribunal Chandigarh Bench vide order dated 02/02/2022 (Order) in terms of the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) and the regulations framed thereunder. Pursuant to the same order the Court has appointed the undersigned Mr. Darshan Singh Anand having IBBI Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-002/IP-N00326/2017-18/10931 as an Interim Resolution Professional to manage the affairs of the Corporate Debtor as a going concern and continued as Resolution Professional by the 02nd committee of creditors (CoC) in its meeting held on 17th March 2022 under the provisions of the Code. As per Section 17 of the IBC 2016 the Powers of the Board of Directors stands suspended and such powers shall be vested in Mr. Darshan Singh Anand with the Resolution Professional appointed for the Company. Further according to attch Please find unaudited standalone Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30.06.2023 Please find Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 Please find 31.03.2023 results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024