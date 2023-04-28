Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
221.61
757.62
193.59
572.94
yoy growth (%)
-70.74
291.35
-66.21
-27.11
Raw materials
-236.96
-674.22
-173.73
-700.39
As % of sales
106.92
88.99
89.74
122.24
Employee costs
-8.49
-21.67
-16.9
-15.13
As % of sales
3.83
2.86
8.73
2.64
Other costs
-19.15
-4.01
-23.22
-44.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.64
0.52
11.99
7.7
Operating profit
-43
57.72
-20.27
-186.7
OPM
-19.4
7.61
-10.47
-32.58
Depreciation
-34.37
-34.35
-34.7
-35.01
Interest expense
-31.01
-4.16
-44.77
-24.9
Other income
0
0
4.84
20.48
Profit before tax
-108.39
19.2
-94.9
-226.14
Taxes
-6.13
2.14
10.9
-133.41
Tax rate
5.65
11.16
-11.49
58.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-114.52
21.34
-83.99
-359.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-114.52
21.34
-83.99
-359.56
yoy growth (%)
-636.45
-125.41
-76.63
-5,593.03
NPM
-51.67
2.81
-43.38
-62.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.