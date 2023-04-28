iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vikas Wsp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.5
(0.00%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:24:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikas Wsp Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

221.61

757.62

193.59

572.94

yoy growth (%)

-70.74

291.35

-66.21

-27.11

Raw materials

-236.96

-674.22

-173.73

-700.39

As % of sales

106.92

88.99

89.74

122.24

Employee costs

-8.49

-21.67

-16.9

-15.13

As % of sales

3.83

2.86

8.73

2.64

Other costs

-19.15

-4.01

-23.22

-44.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.64

0.52

11.99

7.7

Operating profit

-43

57.72

-20.27

-186.7

OPM

-19.4

7.61

-10.47

-32.58

Depreciation

-34.37

-34.35

-34.7

-35.01

Interest expense

-31.01

-4.16

-44.77

-24.9

Other income

0

0

4.84

20.48

Profit before tax

-108.39

19.2

-94.9

-226.14

Taxes

-6.13

2.14

10.9

-133.41

Tax rate

5.65

11.16

-11.49

58.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-114.52

21.34

-83.99

-359.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-114.52

21.34

-83.99

-359.56

yoy growth (%)

-636.45

-125.41

-76.63

-5,593.03

NPM

-51.67

2.81

-43.38

-62.75

Vikas Wsp : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikas Wsp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.