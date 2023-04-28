iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Wsp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-108.39

19.2

-94.9

-226.14

Depreciation

-34.37

-34.35

-34.7

-35.01

Tax paid

-6.13

2.14

10.9

-133.41

Working capital

-97.92

129.49

-60.39

-409.22

Other operating items

Operating

-246.81

116.48

-179.09

-803.8

Capital expenditure

0.31

-11.02

-0.86

3

Free cash flow

-246.5

105.46

-179.95

-800.8

Equity raised

2,254.42

2,075.36

2,099.07

2,818.31

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-5.99

-28.54

-9.55

-15.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,001.92

2,152.28

1,909.57

2,002.16

