Vikas Wsp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-108.39
19.2
-94.9
-226.14
Depreciation
-34.37
-34.35
-34.7
-35.01
Tax paid
-6.13
2.14
10.9
-133.41
Working capital
-97.92
129.49
-60.39
-409.22
Other operating items
Operating
-246.81
116.48
-179.09
-803.8
Capital expenditure
0.31
-11.02
-0.86
3
Free cash flow
-246.5
105.46
-179.95
-800.8
Equity raised
2,254.42
2,075.36
2,099.07
2,818.31
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-5.99
-28.54
-9.55
-15.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,001.92
2,152.28
1,909.57
2,002.16
No Record Found
