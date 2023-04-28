Vikas Wsp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.44
20.44
20.44
20.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
819.67
852.1
1,015.27
1,124.63
Net Worth
840.11
872.54
1,035.71
1,145.07
Minority Interest
Debt
306.67
306.67
106.38
130.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.14
11.5
19.89
29.21
Total Liabilities
1,153.92
1,190.71
1,161.98
1,304.93
Fixed Assets
531.59
565.75
611.57
645.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
36.06
37.23
20.11
35.25
Networking Capital
580.75
587.34
529.07
622.21
Inventories
2.07
2.07
36.03
73.03
Inventory Days
59.34
35.18
Sundry Debtors
575.13
575.13
575.21
605.61
Debtor Days
947.37
291.76
Other Current Assets
354.68
354.71
360.49
362.85
Sundry Creditors
-45.98
-45.98
-49.49
-77.28
Creditor Days
81.51
37.23
Other Current Liabilities
-305.15
-298.59
-393.17
-342
Cash
5.51
0.39
1.24
1.84
Total Assets
1,153.91
1,190.71
1,161.99
1,304.93
