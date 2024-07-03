SectorChemicals
Open₹174.52
Prev. Close₹174.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹190.15
Day's High₹174.54
Day's Low₹165.92
52 Week's High₹248.4
52 Week's Low₹106.6
Book Value₹41.08
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,184.18
P/E23.48
EPS7.45
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.35
35.35
35.35
35.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.06
181.99
147.68
125.38
Net Worth
256.41
217.34
183.03
160.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
539.35
472.3
347.09
277.34
yoy growth (%)
14.19
36.07
25.14
14.26
Raw materials
-361.63
-318.64
-233.56
-183.81
As % of sales
67.05
67.46
67.29
66.27
Employee costs
-28.01
-27.85
-16.67
-13.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
43.07
18.67
23.41
21.49
Depreciation
-11.06
-19.42
-12
-11.79
Tax paid
-10.02
-4.88
-8.71
-6.34
Working capital
4.04
45.84
58.57
-19.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.19
36.07
25.14
14.26
Op profit growth
32.37
9.43
13.93
20.14
EBIT growth
77.76
3.83
11.59
42.46
Net profit growth
139.6
-6.17
-2.95
76.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
943.64
945.01
786.04
540.53
478.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
943.64
945.01
786.04
540.53
478.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.14
4.23
10.36
8.06
6.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Vijay B Palkar
Joint Managing Director
Rahul V Palkar
Whole-time Director
Bharati V Palkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tripti Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Satish Madhukar Chitale
Whole-time Director
Jayaprakash Anand Shetty
Independent Director
Ajay Marathe
Whole-time Director
Adhikrao Shingade
Independent Director
Rohan Deshpande
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradeep Thakur
Non Executive Director
Dhawal J Vora
Whole Time Director
Saji Jose
Independent Director
Vijay Sane
Independent Director
Avinash Aphale
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo Amines Ltd
Summary
Indo Amines Limited (IAL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. IAL is promoted by joining of promoters to TECHNO GROUP and UNIVERSAL GROUP. The promoters of TECHNO GROUP are experienced in the field of manufacturing OLEOCHEMICALS since 1982 and promoters of UNIVERSAL GROUP are in the business of marketing chemicals since 1971.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, selling and distribution of Specialty Chemical with diversified end-user into Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, High performance Polymers, Paints, Pigments, Printing Inks, Rubber Chemicals etc.During the current year Quatemary Ammonium Compounds (installed capacity 150 mt) was installed at Savli, Dist. Baroda.During the year 2005-06, Flame Pharmaceuticals Private Limited and Sheiraj Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. got amalgamated with the Company effective from 1st April, 2005. Through the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the Board allotted 13,36,890 equity Shares to the shareholders of both Companies. In 2006-07, the Company incorporated Indo Amines (Europe) Limited in United Kingdom & invested 50 GBP as s Share Capital of the said Company.During year 2011, it launched Benzo as a new product in Formulation segment. During 2011-12, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Versatile Chemicals Ltd, Palkar Commercials Pvt Ltd and the Company was implemented and effective on 2nd November, 2012. Pursuant to the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the Committee allott
Read More
The Indo Amines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹167.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Amines Ltd is ₹1184.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo Amines Ltd is 23.48 and 4.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Amines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Amines Ltd is ₹106.6 and ₹248.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo Amines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 15.57%, 1 Year at 8.26%, 6 Month at 26.61%, 3 Month at -20.62% and 1 Month at -1.85%.
