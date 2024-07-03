Summary

Indo Amines Limited (IAL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. IAL is promoted by joining of promoters to TECHNO GROUP and UNIVERSAL GROUP. The promoters of TECHNO GROUP are experienced in the field of manufacturing OLEOCHEMICALS since 1982 and promoters of UNIVERSAL GROUP are in the business of marketing chemicals since 1971.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, selling and distribution of Specialty Chemical with diversified end-user into Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, High performance Polymers, Paints, Pigments, Printing Inks, Rubber Chemicals etc.During the current year Quatemary Ammonium Compounds (installed capacity 150 mt) was installed at Savli, Dist. Baroda.During the year 2005-06, Flame Pharmaceuticals Private Limited and Sheiraj Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. got amalgamated with the Company effective from 1st April, 2005. Through the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the Board allotted 13,36,890 equity Shares to the shareholders of both Companies. In 2006-07, the Company incorporated Indo Amines (Europe) Limited in United Kingdom & invested 50 GBP as s Share Capital of the said Company.During year 2011, it launched Benzo as a new product in Formulation segment. During 2011-12, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Versatile Chemicals Ltd, Palkar Commercials Pvt Ltd and the Company was implemented and effective on 2nd November, 2012. Pursuant to the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the Committee allott

