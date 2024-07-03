iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Amines Ltd Share Price

167.5
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open174.52
  • Day's High174.54
  • 52 Wk High248.4
  • Prev. Close174.95
  • Day's Low165.92
  • 52 Wk Low 106.6
  • Turnover (lac)190.15
  • P/E23.48
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value41.08
  • EPS7.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,184.18
  • Div. Yield0.29
Indo Amines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

174.52

Prev. Close

174.95

Turnover(Lac.)

190.15

Day's High

174.54

Day's Low

165.92

52 Week's High

248.4

52 Week's Low

106.6

Book Value

41.08

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,184.18

P/E

23.48

EPS

7.45

Divi. Yield

0.29

Indo Amines Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

19 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Indo Amines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indo Amines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo Amines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.35

35.35

35.35

35.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

221.06

181.99

147.68

125.38

Net Worth

256.41

217.34

183.03

160.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

539.35

472.3

347.09

277.34

yoy growth (%)

14.19

36.07

25.14

14.26

Raw materials

-361.63

-318.64

-233.56

-183.81

As % of sales

67.05

67.46

67.29

66.27

Employee costs

-28.01

-27.85

-16.67

-13.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

43.07

18.67

23.41

21.49

Depreciation

-11.06

-19.42

-12

-11.79

Tax paid

-10.02

-4.88

-8.71

-6.34

Working capital

4.04

45.84

58.57

-19.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.19

36.07

25.14

14.26

Op profit growth

32.37

9.43

13.93

20.14

EBIT growth

77.76

3.83

11.59

42.46

Net profit growth

139.6

-6.17

-2.95

76.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

943.64

945.01

786.04

540.53

478.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

943.64

945.01

786.04

540.53

478.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.14

4.23

10.36

8.06

6.58

Indo Amines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo Amines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Vijay B Palkar

Joint Managing Director

Rahul V Palkar

Whole-time Director

Bharati V Palkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tripti Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Satish Madhukar Chitale

Whole-time Director

Jayaprakash Anand Shetty

Independent Director

Ajay Marathe

Whole-time Director

Adhikrao Shingade

Independent Director

Rohan Deshpande

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradeep Thakur

Non Executive Director

Dhawal J Vora

Whole Time Director

Saji Jose

Independent Director

Vijay Sane

Independent Director

Avinash Aphale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Amines Ltd

Summary

Indo Amines Limited (IAL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. IAL is promoted by joining of promoters to TECHNO GROUP and UNIVERSAL GROUP. The promoters of TECHNO GROUP are experienced in the field of manufacturing OLEOCHEMICALS since 1982 and promoters of UNIVERSAL GROUP are in the business of marketing chemicals since 1971.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, selling and distribution of Specialty Chemical with diversified end-user into Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, High performance Polymers, Paints, Pigments, Printing Inks, Rubber Chemicals etc.During the current year Quatemary Ammonium Compounds (installed capacity 150 mt) was installed at Savli, Dist. Baroda.During the year 2005-06, Flame Pharmaceuticals Private Limited and Sheiraj Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. got amalgamated with the Company effective from 1st April, 2005. Through the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the Board allotted 13,36,890 equity Shares to the shareholders of both Companies. In 2006-07, the Company incorporated Indo Amines (Europe) Limited in United Kingdom & invested 50 GBP as s Share Capital of the said Company.During year 2011, it launched Benzo as a new product in Formulation segment. During 2011-12, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Versatile Chemicals Ltd, Palkar Commercials Pvt Ltd and the Company was implemented and effective on 2nd November, 2012. Pursuant to the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the Committee allott
Company FAQs

What is the Indo Amines Ltd share price today?

The Indo Amines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹167.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Amines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Amines Ltd is ₹1184.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo Amines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo Amines Ltd is 23.48 and 4.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo Amines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Amines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Amines Ltd is ₹106.6 and ₹248.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo Amines Ltd?

Indo Amines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 15.57%, 1 Year at 8.26%, 6 Month at 26.61%, 3 Month at -20.62% and 1 Month at -1.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo Amines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo Amines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.25 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 42.74 %

