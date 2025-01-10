To the Members of Indo Amines Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Indo Amines Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matter Description of Auditors Response Making estimates, measurement, recognition and disclosures in case of government grants and subsidies Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: Company being a manufacturing company having operations across multiple plants receives various government grants as per eligibility. Understanding the companys eligibility w.r.t various government grants. Recognition of government grants include various factors such as applications made, fulfillment of conditions as per the scheme, nature of grant and recoverability. Reviewing schemes pertaining to government grants and applications made by company. Significant level of judgement is involved in accounting and recognition of income pertaining to government grants. Conducting audit procedures regarding verification of measurement, recognition and disclosures in case of government grants. Accordingly, the same is considered as a key audit matter. Verifying fulfillment of conditions of government grants by the company. Verifying the consistency in respect of methodology of recognition followed and adherence to Ind AS 20.

Other Information i.e. Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and to the Members of the Company.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance

of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.



Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.



Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.



Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.



Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B". With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 47 (xvi) (a) to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 47 (xvi) (b) to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. And Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 49 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16): In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

For Kulkarni & Khanolkar Chartered Accountants F. R. No.105407W

(Mihir M. Bapat)

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership No.163657

Date: 22nd May, 2024 UDIN: 24163657BKFPUZ8569

(ANNEXURE "A" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING OF "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE)

(a)( A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of its intangible assets.

We are informed that the physical verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment is conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. As informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company. As informed to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use of assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. As informed to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(a) We are informed that the physical verification of the inventory is conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. As informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. (b) According to the information given to us, during the year the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and that the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the company. According to the information given to us, during the year, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, wherever applicable, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits. As informed to us, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. In our opinion, prima facie such accounts and records are made and maintained. (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess wherever applicable and any other statutory dues. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us, details of dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise,value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute are as follows:- Sr No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (? in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS defaults u/s 201(1) along with interest u/s 201(1A) 25.34 FY 2017-18 (AY 2018-19) CIT (Appeals) Nil 2. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (pertaining to erstwhile Sigma Solvents Pvt. Ltd.) 278.26 AY 2018-19 CIT (Appeals) Nil 3. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 20.99 AY 2018-19 CIT (Appeals) Nil 4. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 33.36 AY 2020-21 CIT (Appeals) Nil 5. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 986.84 AY 2022-23 CIT (Appeals) Nil In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries, Associates or Joint Ventures. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate companies.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. (b) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year under our audit.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143 (12) of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle- blower complaints received during the year by the company.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The reports of Internal Auditors for the period under audit are considered by the Statutory Auditors. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us , the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. We have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there exists no material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there is no unspent amount required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of ongoing projects, there is no unspent amount required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INDO AMINES LIMITED

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Indo Amines Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

