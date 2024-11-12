|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|INDO AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Indo Amines Limited (The Company) will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 inter alia to transact the following business; 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other matter as the Board may deem fit. Please find attached herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|INDO AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Indo Amines Limited (The Company) will be held on Thursday 08th August 2024 inter alia to transact the following business; 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. To consider and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024; 3. Any other matter as the Board may deem fit. We would like to bring to your attention a minor discrepancy in the announcement under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding the intimation of the Board Meeting submitted on 1st August, 2024. In this body of the submission, there was an unintended reference to considering and recommending a Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Please note that the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 was already approved and recommended by Board in their previous meeting held on 22nd May, 2024. we wish to clarify that this was an oversight limited to the body of the message, and all other details in the submitted intimation are accurate. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Please find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|INDO AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please find attached herewith outcome of board meeting held today .i.e. 22nd May, 2024 recommending Final Dividend. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. 22nd May, 2024 approving Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith other matters. Please find attached herewith outcome of board meeting held today .i.e. 22nd May, 2024 recommending Final Dividend. Please find attached herewith intimation regarding re-appointment of Mr. Pradeep Thakur and Mr. Ajay Marathe as Independent Directors of the Company and Mr. Saji Jose as an Additional Director in the category of Whole Time Director of the Company Please find attached herewith intimation regarding re-appointment of Cost Auditor, Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|INDO AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Indo Amines Limited (The Company) will be held on Friday 09th February 2024 inter alia to transact the following business; 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report; 2. Any other matter as the Board may deem fit. The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives of the Company from 1st January 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement/ declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors of Indo Amines Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on Today i.e. Friday, February 9, 2024, at its Registered Office, has inter alia, Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors is enclosed herewith. Considered and Approved the Re-classification of Shareholding of Kirit Shah Group from the Promoter Category to the Public Category. The meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 5:10 P. M. (IST). Kindly take the above information on your record and acknowledge it Please find attached herewith Extract of minutes of BM held on 9th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.