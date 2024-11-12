Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

INDO AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Indo Amines Limited (The Company) will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 inter alia to transact the following business; 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other matter as the Board may deem fit. Please find attached herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

INDO AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Indo Amines Limited (The Company) will be held on Thursday 08th August 2024 inter alia to transact the following business; 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. To consider and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024; 3. Any other matter as the Board may deem fit. We would like to bring to your attention a minor discrepancy in the announcement under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding the intimation of the Board Meeting submitted on 1st August, 2024. In this body of the submission, there was an unintended reference to considering and recommending a Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Please note that the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 was already approved and recommended by Board in their previous meeting held on 22nd May, 2024. we wish to clarify that this was an oversight limited to the body of the message, and all other details in the submitted intimation are accurate. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Please find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

INDO AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please find attached herewith outcome of board meeting held today .i.e. 22nd May, 2024 recommending Final Dividend. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. 22nd May, 2024 approving Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith other matters. Please find attached herewith outcome of board meeting held today .i.e. 22nd May, 2024 recommending Final Dividend. Please find attached herewith intimation regarding re-appointment of Mr. Pradeep Thakur and Mr. Ajay Marathe as Independent Directors of the Company and Mr. Saji Jose as an Additional Director in the category of Whole Time Director of the Company Please find attached herewith intimation regarding re-appointment of Cost Auditor, Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024