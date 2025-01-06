Indo Amines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
43.07
18.67
23.41
21.49
Depreciation
-11.06
-19.42
-12
-11.79
Tax paid
-10.02
-4.88
-8.71
-6.34
Working capital
4.04
45.84
58.57
-19.9
Other operating items
Operating
26.03
40.2
61.26
-16.54
Capital expenditure
18.89
86.77
18.08
23.39
Free cash flow
44.92
126.97
79.34
6.84
Equity raised
195.2
129.21
62.7
34.51
Investing
1.68
-3.91
0
0
Financing
16.76
85.49
26.17
12.53
Dividends paid
1.77
0
0
0
Net in cash
260.33
337.77
168.22
53.88
