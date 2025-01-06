iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Amines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

161.85
(-7.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Amines Ltd

Indo Amines FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

43.07

18.67

23.41

21.49

Depreciation

-11.06

-19.42

-12

-11.79

Tax paid

-10.02

-4.88

-8.71

-6.34

Working capital

4.04

45.84

58.57

-19.9

Other operating items

Operating

26.03

40.2

61.26

-16.54

Capital expenditure

18.89

86.77

18.08

23.39

Free cash flow

44.92

126.97

79.34

6.84

Equity raised

195.2

129.21

62.7

34.51

Investing

1.68

-3.91

0

0

Financing

16.76

85.49

26.17

12.53

Dividends paid

1.77

0

0

0

Net in cash

260.33

337.77

168.22

53.88

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Amines Ltd

