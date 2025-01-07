iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Amines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

165.87
(2.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

539.35

472.3

347.09

277.34

yoy growth (%)

14.19

36.07

25.14

14.26

Raw materials

-361.63

-318.64

-233.56

-183.81

As % of sales

67.05

67.46

67.29

66.27

Employee costs

-28.01

-27.85

-16.67

-13.4

As % of sales

5.19

5.89

4.8

4.83

Other costs

-93.61

-83.43

-58.14

-46.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.35

17.66

16.75

16.64

Operating profit

56.08

42.36

38.71

33.97

OPM

10.39

8.97

11.15

12.25

Depreciation

-11.06

-19.42

-12

-11.79

Interest expense

-9.05

-10.64

-4.82

-3.81

Other income

7.11

6.38

1.53

3.11

Profit before tax

43.07

18.67

23.41

21.49

Taxes

-10.02

-4.88

-8.71

-6.34

Tax rate

-23.27

-26.15

-37.21

-29.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

33.04

13.79

14.7

15.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

33.04

13.79

14.7

15.14

yoy growth (%)

139.6

-6.17

-2.95

76.37

NPM

6.12

2.92

4.23

5.46

