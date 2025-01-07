Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
539.35
472.3
347.09
277.34
yoy growth (%)
14.19
36.07
25.14
14.26
Raw materials
-361.63
-318.64
-233.56
-183.81
As % of sales
67.05
67.46
67.29
66.27
Employee costs
-28.01
-27.85
-16.67
-13.4
As % of sales
5.19
5.89
4.8
4.83
Other costs
-93.61
-83.43
-58.14
-46.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.35
17.66
16.75
16.64
Operating profit
56.08
42.36
38.71
33.97
OPM
10.39
8.97
11.15
12.25
Depreciation
-11.06
-19.42
-12
-11.79
Interest expense
-9.05
-10.64
-4.82
-3.81
Other income
7.11
6.38
1.53
3.11
Profit before tax
43.07
18.67
23.41
21.49
Taxes
-10.02
-4.88
-8.71
-6.34
Tax rate
-23.27
-26.15
-37.21
-29.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
33.04
13.79
14.7
15.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
33.04
13.79
14.7
15.14
yoy growth (%)
139.6
-6.17
-2.95
76.37
NPM
6.12
2.92
4.23
5.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.