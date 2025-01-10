Indo Amines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.35
35.35
35.35
35.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.06
181.99
147.68
125.38
Net Worth
256.41
217.34
183.03
160.73
Minority Interest
Debt
211.99
229.93
206.3
158.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.3
3.86
0
0
Total Liabilities
474.7
451.13
389.33
319.16
Fixed Assets
222.25
211.37
199.5
176.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.75
3.07
2.81
2.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.29
1.25
0.04
2.83
Networking Capital
231.81
222.2
168.08
125.85
Inventories
99.09
114.09
98.01
77.21
Inventory Days
52.25
Sundry Debtors
221.95
202.27
185.28
132.93
Debtor Days
89.95
Other Current Assets
51.67
38.84
32.85
37.82
Sundry Creditors
-116.51
-106.33
-123.54
-98.14
Creditor Days
66.41
Other Current Liabilities
-24.39
-26.67
-24.52
-23.97
Cash
14.61
13.23
18.92
11.12
Total Assets
474.71
451.12
389.35
319.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.