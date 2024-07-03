Summary

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) is one of the largest producers of Caustic Soda Lye in India with installed production capacity of 4,75,224 MT as on 31 March 2023. The company has about 13% share in the domestic Chlor-alkali market. The Companys products basket comprise of more than 36 products including Caustic Soda (Lye, Flakes/Prills), Liquid Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid, Chloromethanes, Hydrogen Peroxide, Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride, Caustic Potash (Lye & Flakes), Potassium Carbonate, Aluminium Chloride, Phosphoric Acid, Chlorinated Paraffin, Poly Aluminium Chloride (various grades), Chlorotoluene, Sodium Chlorate, etc. The company has two units located at Vadodara (Baroda) and Dahej, both in Gujarat. Besides 90 MW gas based Captive Co-generation Power Plant and participation in a 145 MW Joint Captive Gas based Power Plant of Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), the Company has taken major initiative for green energy by setting up Wind Farms for a total installed capacity of 171.45 MW as on 31 March, 2023. It already installed 35 MW of Solar Power Plant. With this, the aggregate renewable energy capacity is 206.45 MW including 171.45 MW of Wind Power capacity. The Company has also installed foating SolarPower Plant having capacity of 640 kw and Solar Rooftop installations having 220 kw Solar Rooftop installations at Dahej complex and 563 KW Solar Rooftop Power Plants installed at Vadodara Complex.The company is associated with various industries viz.

