SectorChemicals
Open₹755.2
Prev. Close₹749.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.66
Day's High₹755.25
Day's Low₹735.95
52 Week's High₹900
52 Week's Low₹645
Book Value₹862.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,432.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.44
73.44
73.44
73.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,277.93
6,237.02
5,831.01
5,304.15
Net Worth
6,351.37
6,310.46
5,904.45
5,377.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,429.48
2,724.59
2,454.5
2,070.21
yoy growth (%)
-10.83
11
18.56
3.74
Raw materials
-934.41
-932.39
-658.57
-657.5
As % of sales
38.46
34.22
26.83
31.76
Employee costs
-233.19
-243.89
-201.38
-169.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
235.8
491.62
750.22
381.78
Depreciation
-174.36
-161.82
-127.31
-110.92
Tax paid
-68.95
-158.78
-215.2
-73.68
Working capital
-421.8
55.9
193.27
50.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.83
11
18.56
3.74
Op profit growth
-38
-26.56
74.97
34.67
EBIT growth
-50.3
-33.91
93.88
44.74
Net profit growth
-49.87
-37.78
73.65
40.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,806.63
4,516.5
3,758.73
2,429.48
2,724.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,806.63
4,516.5
3,758.73
2,429.48
2,724.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
90.07
42.15
46.39
67.45
89.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay S Bhatt
Independent Director
Rajiv Lochan Jain
Independent Director
Nitin Shukla
Independent Director
Shridevi Shukla
Managing Director
Swaroop P
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Hasmukh Adhia
Additional Director
Rahul B Gupta
Additional Director
Jorg Nohl
Additional Director
T Natarajan
Independent Director
Bimal Julka
Independent Director
Chinmay Ghoroi
Reports by Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) is one of the largest producers of Caustic Soda Lye in India with installed production capacity of 4,75,224 MT as on 31 March 2023. The company has about 13% share in the domestic Chlor-alkali market. The Companys products basket comprise of more than 36 products including Caustic Soda (Lye, Flakes/Prills), Liquid Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid, Chloromethanes, Hydrogen Peroxide, Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride, Caustic Potash (Lye & Flakes), Potassium Carbonate, Aluminium Chloride, Phosphoric Acid, Chlorinated Paraffin, Poly Aluminium Chloride (various grades), Chlorotoluene, Sodium Chlorate, etc. The company has two units located at Vadodara (Baroda) and Dahej, both in Gujarat. Besides 90 MW gas based Captive Co-generation Power Plant and participation in a 145 MW Joint Captive Gas based Power Plant of Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), the Company has taken major initiative for green energy by setting up Wind Farms for a total installed capacity of 171.45 MW as on 31 March, 2023. It already installed 35 MW of Solar Power Plant. With this, the aggregate renewable energy capacity is 206.45 MW including 171.45 MW of Wind Power capacity. The Company has also installed foating SolarPower Plant having capacity of 640 kw and Solar Rooftop installations having 220 kw Solar Rooftop installations at Dahej complex and 563 KW Solar Rooftop Power Plants installed at Vadodara Complex.The company is associated with various industries viz.
The Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹739.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd is ₹5432.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd is ₹645 and ₹900 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.69%, 3 Years at 4.67%, 1 Year at -7.64%, 6 Month at -4.66%, 3 Month at -8.37% and 1 Month at -6.18%.
