Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

739.7
(-1.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:53 AM

  • Open755.2
  • Day's High755.25
  • 52 Wk High900
  • Prev. Close749.75
  • Day's Low735.95
  • 52 Wk Low 645
  • Turnover (lac)75.66
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value862.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,432.36
  • Div. Yield1.85
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

755.2

Prev. Close

749.75

Turnover(Lac.)

75.66

Day's High

755.25

Day's Low

735.95

52 Week's High

900

52 Week's Low

645

Book Value

862.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,432.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

1.85

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 13.85

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM

06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.27%

Non-Promoter- 5.70%

Institutions: 5.70%

Non-Institutions: 48.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

73.44

73.44

73.44

73.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,277.93

6,237.02

5,831.01

5,304.15

Net Worth

6,351.37

6,310.46

5,904.45

5,377.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,429.48

2,724.59

2,454.5

2,070.21

yoy growth (%)

-10.83

11

18.56

3.74

Raw materials

-934.41

-932.39

-658.57

-657.5

As % of sales

38.46

34.22

26.83

31.76

Employee costs

-233.19

-243.89

-201.38

-169.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

235.8

491.62

750.22

381.78

Depreciation

-174.36

-161.82

-127.31

-110.92

Tax paid

-68.95

-158.78

-215.2

-73.68

Working capital

-421.8

55.9

193.27

50.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.83

11

18.56

3.74

Op profit growth

-38

-26.56

74.97

34.67

EBIT growth

-50.3

-33.91

93.88

44.74

Net profit growth

-49.87

-37.78

73.65

40.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,806.63

4,516.5

3,758.73

2,429.48

2,724.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,806.63

4,516.5

3,758.73

2,429.48

2,724.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

90.07

42.15

46.39

67.45

89.78

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay S Bhatt

Independent Director

Rajiv Lochan Jain

Independent Director

Nitin Shukla

Independent Director

Shridevi Shukla

Managing Director

Swaroop P

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Hasmukh Adhia

Additional Director

Rahul B Gupta

Additional Director

Jorg Nohl

Additional Director

T Natarajan

Independent Director

Bimal Julka

Independent Director

Chinmay Ghoroi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) is one of the largest producers of Caustic Soda Lye in India with installed production capacity of 4,75,224 MT as on 31 March 2023. The company has about 13% share in the domestic Chlor-alkali market. The Companys products basket comprise of more than 36 products including Caustic Soda (Lye, Flakes/Prills), Liquid Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid, Chloromethanes, Hydrogen Peroxide, Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride, Caustic Potash (Lye & Flakes), Potassium Carbonate, Aluminium Chloride, Phosphoric Acid, Chlorinated Paraffin, Poly Aluminium Chloride (various grades), Chlorotoluene, Sodium Chlorate, etc. The company has two units located at Vadodara (Baroda) and Dahej, both in Gujarat. Besides 90 MW gas based Captive Co-generation Power Plant and participation in a 145 MW Joint Captive Gas based Power Plant of Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), the Company has taken major initiative for green energy by setting up Wind Farms for a total installed capacity of 171.45 MW as on 31 March, 2023. It already installed 35 MW of Solar Power Plant. With this, the aggregate renewable energy capacity is 206.45 MW including 171.45 MW of Wind Power capacity. The Company has also installed foating SolarPower Plant having capacity of 640 kw and Solar Rooftop installations having 220 kw Solar Rooftop installations at Dahej complex and 563 KW Solar Rooftop Power Plants installed at Vadodara Complex.The company is associated with various industries viz.
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹739.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd is ₹5432.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd is ₹645 and ₹900 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd?

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.69%, 3 Years at 4.67%, 1 Year at -7.64%, 6 Month at -4.66%, 3 Month at -8.37% and 1 Month at -6.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.28 %
Institutions - 5.71 %
Public - 48.01 %

