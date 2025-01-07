iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

740.45
(0.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:54:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,429.48

2,724.59

2,454.5

2,070.21

yoy growth (%)

-10.83

11

18.56

3.74

Raw materials

-934.41

-932.39

-658.57

-657.5

As % of sales

38.46

34.22

26.83

31.76

Employee costs

-233.19

-243.89

-201.38

-169.76

As % of sales

9.59

8.95

8.2

8.2

Other costs

-903.7

-970.58

-807.84

-793.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.19

35.62

32.91

38.32

Operating profit

358.16

577.71

786.69

449.61

OPM

14.74

21.2

32.05

21.71

Depreciation

-174.36

-161.82

-127.31

-110.92

Interest expense

-15.46

-14.04

-14.89

-12.83

Other income

67.45

89.78

105.74

55.92

Profit before tax

235.8

491.62

750.22

381.78

Taxes

-68.95

-158.78

-215.2

-73.68

Tax rate

-29.24

-32.29

-28.68

-19.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

166.85

332.84

535.02

308.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

166.85

332.84

535.02

308.09

yoy growth (%)

-49.87

-37.78

73.65

40.11

NPM

6.86

12.21

21.79

14.88

Gujarat Alkalies : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.