Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,429.48
2,724.59
2,454.5
2,070.21
yoy growth (%)
-10.83
11
18.56
3.74
Raw materials
-934.41
-932.39
-658.57
-657.5
As % of sales
38.46
34.22
26.83
31.76
Employee costs
-233.19
-243.89
-201.38
-169.76
As % of sales
9.59
8.95
8.2
8.2
Other costs
-903.7
-970.58
-807.84
-793.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.19
35.62
32.91
38.32
Operating profit
358.16
577.71
786.69
449.61
OPM
14.74
21.2
32.05
21.71
Depreciation
-174.36
-161.82
-127.31
-110.92
Interest expense
-15.46
-14.04
-14.89
-12.83
Other income
67.45
89.78
105.74
55.92
Profit before tax
235.8
491.62
750.22
381.78
Taxes
-68.95
-158.78
-215.2
-73.68
Tax rate
-29.24
-32.29
-28.68
-19.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
166.85
332.84
535.02
308.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
166.85
332.84
535.02
308.09
yoy growth (%)
-49.87
-37.78
73.65
40.11
NPM
6.86
12.21
21.79
14.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.