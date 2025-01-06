Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
235.8
491.62
750.22
381.78
Depreciation
-174.36
-161.82
-127.31
-110.92
Tax paid
-68.95
-158.78
-215.2
-73.68
Working capital
-421.8
55.9
193.27
50.16
Other operating items
Operating
-429.3
226.91
600.97
247.33
Capital expenditure
144.84
823.63
324.69
188.12
Free cash flow
-284.46
1,050.54
925.66
435.45
Equity raised
9,661.36
7,940.41
6,545.24
5,866.63
Investing
851.2
96.98
130
162.49
Financing
292.91
-85.75
-62.72
58
Dividends paid
0
0
47.74
36.71
Net in cash
10,521
9,002.19
7,585.93
6,559.29
