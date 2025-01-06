iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

734.95
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Gujarat Alkalies FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

235.8

491.62

750.22

381.78

Depreciation

-174.36

-161.82

-127.31

-110.92

Tax paid

-68.95

-158.78

-215.2

-73.68

Working capital

-421.8

55.9

193.27

50.16

Other operating items

Operating

-429.3

226.91

600.97

247.33

Capital expenditure

144.84

823.63

324.69

188.12

Free cash flow

-284.46

1,050.54

925.66

435.45

Equity raised

9,661.36

7,940.41

6,545.24

5,866.63

Investing

851.2

96.98

130

162.49

Financing

292.91

-85.75

-62.72

58

Dividends paid

0

0

47.74

36.71

Net in cash

10,521

9,002.19

7,585.93

6,559.29

Gujarat Alkalies : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.