Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.44
73.44
73.44
73.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,277.93
6,237.02
5,831.01
5,304.15
Net Worth
6,351.37
6,310.46
5,904.45
5,377.59
Minority Interest
Debt
544.14
596.53
594.07
497.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
832.6
870.8
711.77
689.68
Total Liabilities
7,728.11
7,777.79
7,210.29
6,564.93
Fixed Assets
4,712.06
4,793.57
4,489
3,696.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,369.18
2,002.19
2,114.74
2,095.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
113.72
107.12
67.38
67.82
Networking Capital
371.39
392
239.55
348.51
Inventories
407.26
460.73
353.14
225.72
Inventory Days
33.91
Sundry Debtors
177.65
284.56
302.64
288.97
Debtor Days
43.41
Other Current Assets
471.32
482.02
423.44
494.11
Sundry Creditors
-390.33
-513.84
-490.19
-437.94
Creditor Days
65.79
Other Current Liabilities
-294.51
-321.47
-349.48
-222.35
Cash
161.76
482.91
299.62
356.98
Total Assets
7,728.11
7,777.79
7,210.29
6,564.93
