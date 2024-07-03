Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
990.73
977.3
1,001.62
920.9
971.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
990.73
977.3
1,001.62
920.9
971.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.25
3.3
2.54
4.7
71.03
Total Income
1,039.98
980.6
1,004.16
925.6
1,042.33
Total Expenditure
944.59
923.37
997.72
940.88
954.8
PBIDT
95.39
57.23
6.44
-15.28
87.53
Interest
11.06
10.85
12.08
11.21
10.78
PBDT
84.33
46.38
-5.64
-26.49
76.75
Depreciation
100.13
96.66
96.72
96.02
95.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.45
-0.81
-0.08
Deferred Tax
2.38
-5.75
-55.72
-6.58
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-18.18
-44.53
-46.19
-115.12
-18.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-18.18
-44.53
-46.19
-115.12
-18.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-18.18
-44.53
-46.19
-115.12
-18.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.48
-8.06
-6.29
-15.68
-2.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
235.5
Equity
73.44
73.44
73.44
73.44
73.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.62
5.85
0.64
-1.65
9.01
PBDTM(%)
8.51
4.74
-0.56
-2.87
7.9
PATM(%)
-1.83
-4.55
-4.61
-12.5
-1.89
No Record Found
