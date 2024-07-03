iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

743.8
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

990.73

977.3

1,001.62

920.9

971.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

990.73

977.3

1,001.62

920.9

971.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.25

3.3

2.54

4.7

71.03

Total Income

1,039.98

980.6

1,004.16

925.6

1,042.33

Total Expenditure

944.59

923.37

997.72

940.88

954.8

PBIDT

95.39

57.23

6.44

-15.28

87.53

Interest

11.06

10.85

12.08

11.21

10.78

PBDT

84.33

46.38

-5.64

-26.49

76.75

Depreciation

100.13

96.66

96.72

96.02

95.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.45

-0.81

-0.08

Deferred Tax

2.38

-5.75

-55.72

-6.58

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-18.18

-44.53

-46.19

-115.12

-18.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-18.18

-44.53

-46.19

-115.12

-18.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-18.18

-44.53

-46.19

-115.12

-18.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.48

-8.06

-6.29

-15.68

-2.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

235.5

Equity

73.44

73.44

73.44

73.44

73.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.62

5.85

0.64

-1.65

9.01

PBDTM(%)

8.51

4.74

-0.56

-2.87

7.9

PATM(%)

-1.83

-4.55

-4.61

-12.5

-1.89

