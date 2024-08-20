|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|13.85
|138.5
|Special
|Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2024. For more details, kindly refer attached file. The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 13.85/- per Equity Share (i.e. 138.50%) of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 as Special Dividend. Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). The dividend after declaration at the 51st AGM shall be payable to the Members, whose names appear in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners as on 19th September, 2024 i.e. the date prior to the commencement of book closure. For more details kindly refer attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)
