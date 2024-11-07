iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

733.3
(0.29%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Gujarat Alkalies CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 7th November 2024 for inter alia considering Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 We have enclosed herewith Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half Year ended on 30th September,2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 for approval of Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024., For more details, Kindly refer attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 8th August 2024 for inter alia considering Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 for approval of Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024., For more details, Kindly refer attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) : In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 for inter alia considering Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board may also consider to recommend Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company. Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024, Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2024. For more details, kindly refer attached file. Pursuant to the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 appointed M/s. Y S Thakar & Co., (Firm Registration No. 000318) Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct the Cost Audit for the next three financial years i.e. FY 2024-25, 2025-26 & 2026-27. For more details, kindly refer attached file. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 1st February 2024 for inter alia considering Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 01/02/2024 has been revised to 03/02/2024 The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on February 01, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, February 03, 2024, to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited (Provisional) Financial results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 and other business matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) Pursuant to the Regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following: 1. Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 3rd February, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05: 25 P.M. 2. An extract of Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 to be published in the newspapers; and 3. Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditor for the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Kindly take the above on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

Gujarat Alkalies: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.