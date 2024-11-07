|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 7th November 2024 for inter alia considering Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 We have enclosed herewith Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half Year ended on 30th September,2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 for approval of Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024., For more details, Kindly refer attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 8th August 2024 for inter alia considering Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 for approval of Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024., For more details, Kindly refer attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) : In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 for inter alia considering Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board may also consider to recommend Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company. Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024, Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2024. For more details, kindly refer attached file. Pursuant to the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 appointed M/s. Y S Thakar & Co., (Firm Registration No. 000318) Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct the Cost Audit for the next three financial years i.e. FY 2024-25, 2025-26 & 2026-27. For more details, kindly refer attached file. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 1st February 2024 for inter alia considering Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 01/02/2024 has been revised to 03/02/2024 The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on February 01, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, February 03, 2024, to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited (Provisional) Financial results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 and other business matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) Pursuant to the Regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following: 1. Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 3rd February, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05: 25 P.M. 2. An extract of Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 to be published in the newspapers; and 3. Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditor for the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Kindly take the above on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.