Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 7th November 2024 for inter alia considering Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 We have enclosed herewith Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half Year ended on 30th September,2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 for approval of Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024., For more details, Kindly refer attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 8th August 2024 for inter alia considering Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 for approval of Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024., For more details, Kindly refer attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) : In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 for inter alia considering Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board may also consider to recommend Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company. Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024, Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2024. For more details, kindly refer attached file. Pursuant to the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 appointed M/s. Y S Thakar & Co., (Firm Registration No. 000318) Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct the Cost Audit for the next three financial years i.e. FY 2024-25, 2025-26 & 2026-27. For more details, kindly refer attached file. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024